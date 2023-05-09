Deadline has reported that the film adaptation is set to star Loki and The Night Manager actor Tom Hiddleston in the lead role of Chuck, while Star Wars 's Mark Hamill will play the role of Albie.

Mere months after Stephen King adaptation Mr Harrigan's Phone hit Netflix , it has now been announced that another of King's novellas from the same collection, The Life of Chuck, is also to be adapted with an all-star cast.

The novella, which comes from King's collection If It Bleeds, is split into three acts, with each of them telling a part of Chuck's story in reverse chronological order. The story begins with Chuck's death from a brain tumour at the age of 39, and ends with his childhood in a house which is purported to be haunted.

Deadline reports that the script was adapted before the current Writers Guild of America strike, and that it has been written and is set to be directed by Doctor Sleep and Midnight Mass's Mike Flanagan.

The publication has also reported that the film will be tonally similar to Stand By Me, The Shawshank Redemption and The Green Mile.

The Life of Chuck will be the latest in a long line of King adaptations, with versions of both Salem's Lot and The Boogeyman slated to come out this year and a number of others reported to be in various stages of development/production.

Hiddleston will next be seen in the second season of Loki later this year, which will also star the likes of Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino and Ke Huy Quan.

Meanwhile, it has also been reported that the long-awaited second season of The Night Manager is finally in the works, bringing Hiddleston back as the title character.

It will reportedly be set in the present day, and will see Jonathan Pine facing up to a new deadly challenge after being informed that Hugh Laurie's character, arms dealer Richard Roper, is dead.

