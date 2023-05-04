The Watcher and The Crown stars team up for romantic thriller

Alexander Fox (Cannavale) moves from the United States to Andorra on a mission to reinvent himself, but soon finds himself enraptured by two mysterious local residents: Australian retiree Mrs Dent (Debicki) and Miss Quay (Ruth Wilson).

Bobby Cannavale and Elizabeth Debicki are set to star in a new romantic thriller titled Andorra, which follows a man running from tragedy as he becomes locked in a love triangle.

The film revolves around the question of what caused Alexander to abandon his old life, while the drama only heightens when bodies begin emerging in the harbour.

Behind the camera, the film will be executive produced by James Ivory (Call Me By Your Name), directed by Giuseppe Capotondi (The Burnt Orange Heresy) and written by Peter Cameron, who is adapting his 1997 novel of the same name.

“A Kafkaesque tale of murder, love and deception, Andorra is not what it looks like. Like an ant on a Möbius strip, Alexander finds himself in a loop that’s almost impossible to escape,” said Capotondi (via The Hollywood Reporter).

“Fun, sexy, mysterious, extravagantly beautiful, thrilling and absolutely satisfying, Andorra is pure escapism. Literally.”

The three main stars are each coming off successful projects, with Cannavale and Debicki gripping Netflix viewers in The Watcher and The Crown respectively, while Wilson recently wowed audiences of BBC One’s His Dark Materials.

Producer Jamie Bialkower added: “Peter Cameron’s vivid and haunting characters demand actors of the highest calibre, and Giuseppe has assembled a dream team to bring them to life.

“The world of Andorra is impossibly heightened and strangely unsettling, leading us with a ruthless precision to a destination that makes you question everything that has come before.

“It promises to make for a visually stunning and richly psychological film for audiences to debate.”

Filming on Andorra is scheduled to begin this autumn, with early sales being handled at the Cannes Film Festival by production company Independent Entertainment, which recently worked on Harry Styles period drama My Policeman.

