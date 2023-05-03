Set for a theatre release this November, the second Dune film has continued to garner much fanfare since it was initially confirmed quickly after the release of the first.

It's been months of speculation, anticipation over the new cast members and excitement for Dune: Part Two and finally, we have a first look at the anticipated sequel with the help of a new trailer.

It's safe to say that Denis Villeneuve's adaptation of Frank Herbert's classic novel Dune was a major success, and the sequel will continue to explore the conflict building on the planet Arrakis.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The new trailer gives an anticipated first look at some of the returning cast which includes Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya and Dave Bautista, as well as brand new cast members Austin Butler, Florence Pugh and Christopher Walken.

We too also get a glimpse of new character Lady Margot Fenring (played by Léa Seydoux), as well as Shishakli (played by Souheila Yacoub).

The film picks up with Paul (Chalamet) and his mother Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) in the aftermath of fleeing into the desert following the betrayal by Baron Vladimir Harkonnen.

We already knew that Zendaya's Chani would play a bigger role in Dune: Part Two, with the character ready for war – and the trailer certainly shows us that and more. Will things end well for her character, though?

The high profile additions to the movie series have only added excitement to what is set to be another tense instalment, especially seeing as it's all been filmed in IMAX, a move away from its only partial IMAX recording in the first film.

You can watch the trailer for Dune: Part Two below.

Fans have been anticipating the new role for Butler, who most recently was nominated for an Oscar and won a Golden Globe and BAFTA for his role as Elvis Presley in the Baz Luhrmann biopic film. In Dune 2, though, Butler will make a major move away from that career-defining role to transform into villainous Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen.

More like this

The character may have been absent from the first film but Feyd-Rautha is the evil nephew of Baron Harkonnen (played by Stellan Skarsgård) and is also the brother of Glossu Rabban (played by Dave Bautista).

Read more:

The two brothers are set to be in competition to become the Harkonnen family’s successor on the planet Arrakis. A suitably eerie 44-second teaser was released on Tuesday 2nd May which debuted a look at Butler's shaved head as well as a glimpse of Pugh’s Princess Irulan.

Eagle eyed fans of the film series will of course recognise Butler's role from the David Lynch adaptation of Dune, where Feyd-Rautha was previously portrayed by Sting.

While we don't need convincing that this is set to be one rollercoaster of a sequel – especially with the release of the trailer – we do know that Dune: Part Two is set to be "phenomenal", according to Rebecca Ferguson who plays Lady Jessica.

Chatting exclusively to RadioTimes.com about the sequel, she teased: "It’s an absolutely phenomenal film. It’s dark, it’s gritty, the prosthetics are bonkers, Jaqueline [West, costume designer]'s clothes.

"I really like number one but I think number two is a hell of a lot better."

Dune is released in UK cinemas on 3rd November 2023. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.