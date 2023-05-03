The Simpsons and Star Wars are colliding for a brand new Disney Plus short: Maggie Simpson in ‘Rogue Not Quite One'. The new short will launch on Thursday 4th May, AKA Star Wars Day , which is a fitting nod to the franchise's well-known phrase “may the Force be with you”.

Star Wars Day is just a day away, and as many of us prepare for the ultimate movie marathon to celebrate, a special short has just been announced that has only made tomorrow's schedules even more exciting.

Now, we also have some new key art for the short, which gives fans a glimpse of what they can expect.

According to the synopsis, we'll see how Homer will lose track of Maggie, the youngest of the Simpsons clan, but unbeknownst to him, Maggie has hitched a ride in Grogu’s hovering pram.

What unfolds is the king of galaxy-bound space adventure that babies (and many of us) can only dream of, but soon Maggie is faced with the Imperial TIE fighters. She'll bring the battle back home to Springfield in what is set to be a celebration of all things Star Wars.

Read more:

And it's not the first time that The Simpsons has created something special for a short, as Disney Plus is also home to others including the Emmy-nominated When Billy Met Lisa.

It's also not the first crossover The Simpsons and Star Wars have had, with the beloved long-running animated show releasing a special short for Star Wars Day in 2021, entitled Maggie Simpson in ‘The Force Awakens from Its Nap', which went on to also be nominated for an Emmy that year.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The Simpsons is the longest-running primetime scripted television series in history, with fans new and old loving the show for its humour, beloved characters and iconic episodes.

The series is in its 33rd season run, with all seasons available to stream on Disney Plus – and just this past January, The Simpsons was renewed for seasons 35 and 36.

In its time, the series has won a staggering 35 Emmy awards, two Peabody awards, seven People’s Choice Awards and many more.

Maggie Simpson in ‘Rogue Not Quite One' is available to stream exclusively on Disney Plus from Thursday 4th May. Sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 per year.

Visit our Sci-Fi hub for more news and features, or find something to watch with our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.