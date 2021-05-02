What is Star Wars Day? What ‘May the Fourth Be With You’ means and ways to celebrate

One day each year, Star Wars fans unite to celebrate the world-famous sci-fi franchise with all manner of events, special offers and (virtual) watch parties to mark the occasion.

Star Wars Day happens every May and is a great excuse to revisit your favourite entry in the saga (consult our best Star Wars movies order list) or treat yourself to a new video game, comic book or piece of memorabilia.

This year is particularly exciting as it sees the launch of a brand new animated series The Bad Batch on Disney Plus, which will follow a rogue clone squad as they navigate the dangerous days following the fall of the Republic.

If you’re keen to celebrate Star Wars Day 2021, then we’ve got all the information you need right here. From activities and events to enticing special offers, this is your essential primer for the big day.

When is Star Wars Day?

Star Wars Day takes place on Tuesday 4th May 2021 and will be marked by new content, merchandise sales and fan celebrations around the globe.

Star Wars Day does not quite qualify as a celebration of the anniversary of the franchise, as 1977’s A New Hope first hit cinemas in the United States on the 25th May.

Why is it called Star Wars Day?

This particular date has been referred to as Star Wars Day since 2011, after widespread fan use of the phrase: “May the fourth be with you.”

Of course, the joke riffs on the iconic Star Wars catchphrase “May the force be with you”, which characters often say to each other to wish good luck on dangerous missions.

Some fans choose to take the concept further and take part in additional celebrations on the 5th or 6th May, which they dub: “Revenge of the fifth/sixth”.

This is a reference to 2005’s Revenge of the Sith, which remains one of the darkest entries in the franchise and particular attention is paid to Star Wars villains on this day to reflect that.

Star Wars Day 2021 events

There’s always plenty to get excited about on Star Wars Day and this year is no exception, with the launch of a brand new series and a fan art celebration among the events taking place.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch launches

Disney

Disney Plus launches its latest original Star Wars series on Tuesday 4th May. The Bad Batch is a successor to the recently concluded animated series The Clone Wars, following a squad of genetically modified clone troopers in the days immediately after the fall of the Republic.

The show adopts the same distinctive style as Lucasfilm’s previous animated offerings and will explore how the evil Empire tightened its grip on the galaxy. Later in the season, The Mandalorian fans can expect an appearance from Ming-Na Wen’s formidable bounty hunter, Fennec Shand.

Episode two arrives on Friday 7th May and new instalments will be released weekly from there.

You can sign up to Disney Plus for £79.90 a year or £7.99 a month

Fan Art Takeover

Disney Plus has announced that it will host a fan art takeover starting from 4th May, in which the streaming service’s Star Wars pages will be illustrated by striking original pieces dreamt up by artists around the world. Be sure to have a look around on Star Wars Day for the beautiful new artwork, which will remain on the service until Saturday 9th May.

Sales

Star Wars Day often sees sales on Star Wars products, so if you fancy treating yourself to a comic book, video game or other memorabilia, keep an eye out for the best deals.

If you’re a gamer, you can get up to 70 per cent off Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order on Playstation 4, Xbox One, Origin and Steam until 12th May, while EA’s triple bundle (including Fallen Order, Battlefront II and Squadrons) will also be reduced on Xbox and Origin.

If you want to dip your toe into the wild world of Star Wars comic books, ComiXology has you covered: the digital comic book outlet is currently hosting an epic sale that features up to 95 per cent off (yes, you read that correctly).

There are bound to be many more special offers on the day, so have a browse and find a bargain.

How to celebrate Star Wars Day

Attempt some galactic cooking

For the true Star Wars experience, some fans have taken to cooking up treats inspired by a galaxy far, far away.

If you felt jealous of Grogu as he enjoyed those appetising blue macarons in The Mandalorian season two, the official Star Wars website has a recipe that will help you make your very own.

If that doesn’t take your fancy, the site also has tips on making Yoda pancakes, a Princess Leia-inspired rice bowl and even Luke Skywalker’s favourite drink: blue milk!

Watch your favourite Star Wars stories on Disney Plus

Disney Plus

Disney Plus has become the premier location for all things Star Wars, as it currently hosts all nine films in the mainline saga, as well as being the exclusive home of spinoff television series The Mandalorian.

If you want to dive even deeper, you can check out the increasingly influential animated series from Dave Filoni (The Clone Wars, The Bad Batch and Rebels), or for something a little more obscure, take a trip back to the action-packed original Clone Wars series by Genndy Tartakovsky (no longer canon, but still a lot of fun).

Everyone has their own favourite chapter in Star Wars history, so whether you’re a fan of the originals, the prequels or the recent sequels, take some time to revisit one of the greatest sci-fi creations of all time.

Get crafty

If you’re feeling particularly ambitious, you might want to try your hand at some arts and crafts on Star Wars Day.

The official Star Wars website has tips on easy crafts that should be good fun for kids of all ages, such as Padawan bracers, Endor coasters and a Lobot bookmark.

More activities and resources can be found on the Star Wars Kids website, including colouring pages, paper crafts and more.

