Just recently, as Star Wars Celebration 2023 hit London, three new films were confirmed, with the sensational news that Daisy Ridley will reprise her role as Rey, to become a Jedi Master rebuilding the Jedi Order.

It's never exactly a quiet time for Star Wars fans, with news from across the galaxy coming our way.

But, of course, the new movies, directed by James Mangold, Dave Filoni, and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, aren't the only projects to have been announced in the last few years.

In fact, it's become a little difficult to keep up with what's happening and when, what's been put on hold, and what has officially faded away into the ether.

Never fear! That's what we're here for. Here's the state of play for every announced Star Wars project.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What's happening with every upcoming Star Wars film?

Let's start with the films, as that's where most of the confusion lies. There are, supposedly, seven different projects in development. However, it's likely that not all of them will see the light of day.

We've got all the details below but, in short, this is everything that has been officially announced:

Untitled James Mangold film

Untitled Dave Filoni film

Untitled Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy film

Untitled Rian Johnson trilogy

Untitled Taika Waititi film

Untitled Shawn Levy film

A Droid Story

So, read all about them below...

Untitled James Mangold film - happening

James Mangold

Release date: TBC

As one of the most recent announcements, James Mangold's film is still in its very early stages. We know that the film will be focused on the beginnings of the Jedi Order, and centre on the origins of the Force.

It's going to be the furthest back we've ever gone in the Star Wars timeline - but don't worry, it's not going to be "pre-tech".

According to The Wrap, Mangold has nicknamed the film Star Wars: Zero, and it will feature all new characters in an all-new era.

Untitled Dave Filoni film - happening

Dave Filoni Kate Green/Getty Images for Disney

Release date: TBC

It was only a matter of time until Filoni, the man behind many of our animated faves, would get a big budget film to play with and it was announced at Star Wars Celebration 2023 that it's finally happening.

Filoni's film will bring together various characters from established sources in a team-up style event.

It's set to close out the events from the "Mando-verse", i.e. everything that happens in The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Ahsoka.

Untitled Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy film - happening

Daisy Ridley and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy eff Spicer/Getty Images for Disney

Release date: TBC

Obaid-Chinoy's film will be the one to bring Daisy Ridley's Rey back into the fold as the Jedi Master rebuilding the Jedi Order and will take place following the Sequel Trilogy.

She wrote on Instagram: "I’ve spent my life meeting real life heroes, who have overcome the most oppressive empires and battled impossible odds and that to me is the heart of Star Wars...which is why I was attracted to the promise of a new Jedi Order …And why I’m particularly excited about being immersed inside a Jedi Academy with a powerful Jedi Master."

More like this

Untitled Rian Johnson trilogy - not happening right now

Rian Johnson (Getty)

Release date: TBC

It's been almost six years since Rian Johnson's trilogy was announced off the back of The Last Jedi - and nothing's really happened.

It hasn't exactly been scrapped - in fact, at Star Wars Celebration, LucasFilm President Kathleen Kennedy insisted she and Johnson were "talking all the time".

However, she also added to Variety: “He is unbelievably busy. So we’re not actively involved in anything at the moment because he’s doing another one of the Glass Onion movies and then God knows what else.

"But he really wants to step back into the space. It’s a big commitment of time, so that’s really on him.”

Untitled Taika Waititi film - happening "one day"

Taika Waititi attends the UK Gala screening of Thor: Love and Thunder Samir Hussein/WireImage

Release date: TBC

In 2020, Taika Waititi was announced as the director of an upcoming Star Wars film, which he's set to co-write with Krysty Wilson-Cairns.

Speaking with Variety recently, Kennedy confirmed that Waititi is working on it and it will happen "one day" - but, despite a 2023 release date previously seeming on the cards, it certainly doesn't sound like it's coming any time soon.

The plot of the movie is still unknown, but Waititi previously said: “I would like to take something new and create some new characters and just expand the world, otherwise it feels like it’s a very small story."

Untitled Shawn Levy film - not happening for a good while

Shawn Levy at an event for Stranger Things Eric Charbonneau/Netflix

Release date: TBC

Shawn Levy was first reported to be directing a Star Wars movie in late 2022 after his work on Deadpool 3 and the last season of Stranger Things.

In recent interviews, Levy still seems enthused about the prospect, and confident that it's happening, but it's safe to say it won't be here for a good while. Levy said he doesn't want to "squander" the opportunity, and described the project as "currently in development and not yet close to prep."

A Droid Story - not happening any time soon

Anthony Daniels in costume on the set of 1977's Star Wars: A New Hope alongside Kenny Baker's R2-D2 (Getty)

Release date: TBC

The animated film A Droid Story was announced in 2020 - but we've had very few updates since.

It's set to focus on a "new hero" mentored by R2-D2 and C-3PO. However, there were no updates at Star Wars Celebration so it definitely sounds like it's on the back burner for now.

Knights of the Old Republic - probably not happening

Release date: N/A

A film/trilogy based on Knights of the Old Republic was never actually confirmed, but has been heavily rumoured for a good while.

However, considering the amount of film projects that have been announced - and the focus of Mangold's upcoming movie, as well as Leslye Headland's The Acolyte, it's not looking likely.

What's happening with every upcoming Star Wars series?

Looking towards TV, there's a lot more clarity about what's happening and when. Looking for the short version? Here's everything to look forward to, with all the details below:

Star Wars Visions season 2

Young Jedi Adventures

Ahsoka

Skeleton Crew

Andor season 2

The Acolyte

The Bad Batch season 3

The Mandalorian season 4

Lando

Star Wars: Visions season 2 - out now

Star Wars: Visions – The Duel Disney

Release date: 4th May 2023

Star Wars: Visions season 2 has officially been released, and is available to watch on Disney Plus.

The new instalment sees nine new episodes expanding the Jedi galaxy outside of the constraints of the traditional Star Wars canon.

Young Jedi Adventures - out now

Release date: 4th May 2023

Young Jedi Adventures is a new animated series created for Disney Plus, a group of younglings as they learn to become Jedi Knights during the High Republic era.

It's available to watch now!

Ahsoka - coming next

Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano brandishing a lightsaber in Ahsoka. Disney+/Lucasfilm

Release date: August 2023

Ahsoka is the next Star Wars project set for release. Tying in with The Mandalorian season 3, and seeing Rosario Dawson reprise her role, the series will expand Ahsoka's story, with plenty of Rebels characters expected to make their live-action debut.

Lars Mikkelsen was recently confirmed to be reprising his role as Grand Admiral Thrawn, while Eman Esfandi will be playing fan-favourite Ezra Bridger.

Skeleton Crew - coming soon

Jude Law (Getty)

Release date: Sometime in 2023

Starring Jude Law and Kerry Condon alongside a talented young cast, Skeleton Crew will see a group of youngsters growing up in the short-lived days of the New Republic.

Law previously told Variety of joining the Star Wars world: "It was such an important part of growing up, the impact of that film and that world. The way it penetrated and exploded my imagination.

"There are one or two more times every day where I'm walking on set and it hits me like a child. I get awestruck by certain characters that are around me, that I can't say."

Production wrapped in January 2023.

Andor season 2 - in production

Diego Luna as Cassian Andor in Andor Lucasfilm/Disney+

Release date: August 2024 (predicted by showrunner Tony Gilroy)

Arguably the most highly anticipated series coming our way, Andor season 2 is currently expected to land next year.

The new instalment will see Cassian Andor as a fully fledged member of the resistance, leading up to the events of Rogue One.

Speaking about release details at Star Wars Celebration, Gilroy explained: “We started shooting in November. We're about halfway. We're gonna shoot through August. We're on exact schedule. [We'll] finish in August, spend another year on post. I suppose we'll come out the following August.”

The Acolyte - in production

Lee Jung-Jae, Charlie Barnett, Rebecca Henderson, Dafne Keen, Amandla Stenberg, Leslye Headland, Manny Jacinto, Dean-Charles Chapman, Jodie Turner-Smith and Joonas Suotamo Getty Images Europe

Release date: Sometime in 2024

Leslye Headland's upcoming series The Acolyte will focus on the end of the High Republic era before the events of the main Star Wars films.

Fans were also thrilled to find out that Joonas Suotamo, who played Chewbacca starting from the sequel trilogy films, will return to the franchise as a Wookiee Jedi Master.

The eight-episode series also stars the likes of Amandla Stenberg, Manny Jacinto, and Carrie-Ann Moss.

While fans at Star Wars Celebration got a sneak peek, the series is still in production, with filming scheduled to wrap soon.

The Bad Batch season 3 - announced

Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 2 Disney

Release date: TBC

Thankfully, there's more to come from The Bad Batch after that shock ending (we still haven't recovered).

It was recently announced that season 3 will be the last for the animated series - so it's bittersweet news for fans.

The Mandalorian season 4 - written

The Mandalorian season 3. Lucasfilm/Disney Plus

Release date: TBC

Jon Favreau has made no secret of the fact that The Mandalorian season 4 has already been written - and had been before season 3 even aired.

There aren't many details about where the story will go next but it's safe to assume it will tie in with Ahsoka.

Lando - tentatively happening

Donald Glover as Lando in Solo: A Star Wars Story Lucasfilm / Disney

Release date: TBC

Despite a distinct lack of updates on the Lando Calrissian solo series, Kennedy confirmed at Star Wars Celebration that it's still happening. Donald Glover is expected to reprise his role as a young Calrissian but nothing has been confirmed.

Kennedy told IGN: "I can just tell you it's still happening, and he's very excited about it."

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.