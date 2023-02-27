Deadline has reported that the show's second season is set to be a co-production between the BBC and Prime Video , meaning it would air exclusively on the BBC in the UK and on Prime Video internationally.

Seven years after John le Carré adaptation The Night Manager arrived on the BBC and proved a smash hit with viewers, it has been reported that a second season is now in the works.

The publication has also reported that Tom Hiddleston will be reprising his role as Jonathan Pine, that the new season will film later this year in London and South America, and that it is likely to be part of a two-season order.

Deadline says that the new season will once again be written by David Farr (The Midwich Cuckoos, Hanna), and is understood to be set in present day. It will reportedly see Pine facing up to a new deadly challenge after being informed that Hugh Laurie's character, arms dealer Richard Roper, is dead.

When contacted by RadioTimes.com, the BBC and Prime Video both declined to comment.

Alongside Hiddleston and Laurie, the show's first season also starred the likes of Olivia Colman, Tom Hollander, Elizabeth Debicki and Alistair Petrie, and rumours of a second season have circulated ever since its debut.

In February 2019, Hiddleston said of a potential return: "At the moment [the show] is in the lap of John le Carré and his sons who run The Ink Factory, the production company which produces it."

He continued: "They are potentially conceiving how these characters might live on: what they’re doing now given the state of the world. Which is curious given that the world is in an ‘interesting’ place, shall we say.

"What’s Jonathan Pine doing? Where is he? He’s probably in a dark corner somewhere spying on someone. What shape or form might that take? I’m very curious to see what materialises, and that’s about as much as I can say."

