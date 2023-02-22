The show includes floods, train crashes, and all manner of high-octane stunts, with Eva Green and Vincent Cassel starring as two agents and former lovers who must unite to stave off a series of dangerous cyber-attacks.

Brand new multilingual spy drama Liaison gets under way on Apple TV+ this week – and RadioTimes.com can exclusively reveal a look behind the scenes of the action-packed series.

In the two-minute clip below, Cassel calls the show a "post-Brexit spy series" while Green adds that it is "mixed with an impossible love story and lots of action" before director Stephen Hopkins gives some insights about crafting the series.

"When I first started working on this, you kind of had to figure out how to ground it – how to make you really believe you were right inside the action," he says.

Meanwhile, star Daniel Francis teases that when he first saw the script he was taken aback by the sheer scale of what was being proposed.

"I thought, 'Oh is this happening on television?'" he says. "We're talking about a flood and an aeroplane almost crashing and I'm thinking – 'You're going to do this stuff?'"

Hopkins picks out one sequence in particular – in which enemies hack into a train system – as being particularly challenging to piece together.

Elsewhere, the clip also sees Green teasing that her co-star Cassel is "very intense off screen", adding that there is something "very rugged, very animal about him that suits the character of Gabriel beautifully".

Cassel adds: "I'm not a big guy, so how do you do it when the guy is twice your size? You have to do what you've got to do – you go straight to the point."

The official synopsis for Liaison describes it as a "high-stakes, contemporary thriller exploring how the mistakes of our past have the potential to destroy our future".

In addition to Cassel, Green and Francis, the series also stars Peter Mullan (Ozark), Bukky Bakray (Rocks), Gérard Lanvin (Call My Agent!), Stanislas Merhar (The Black Book), Iréne Jacob (The Affair), Laëtitia Eido (Fauda), Eriq Ebouaney (Rogue City), and Thierry Frémont (Murder in Mind).

Liaison will debut on Apple TV+ on Friday 24th February 2023, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday until 31st March. You can sign up to Apple TV Plus here.

