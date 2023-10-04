The new Star Wars series has seen Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson) and Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu) searching for Ezra in the aftermath of Rebels, with the character finally making his first physical appearance in the series in episode 6.

Finally, episode 8 saw Ezra returning home after disguising himself as a night trooper and reuniting with Hera (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and Chopper the droid.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

While Hera seemed suspicious at first, she quickly realised it was Ezra, with the character telling her: "Hi Hera, I'm home."

Fans have been left emotional by the scene, with one writing on Twitter, which was recently rebranded to X: "Chopper knew when he walked off the ship that it was Ezra. Seeing Heras face when she saw Ezra after this long was so heartwarming. A mom who hasn't seen her son in forever and finally being reunited."

Another said: "HERA SYNDULLA AND EZRA BRIDGER REUNION HERA CAN’T BELIEVE HER EYES THAT HE’S REAL AND ALIVE."

One more added: "Ezra and Hera are finally reunited."

Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger in Ahsoka. Disney+/Lucasfilm

Read more:

It was a bittersweet ending, with Sabine and Ahsoka now left stuck in another galaxy just as Ezra was. Meanwhile, Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) has officially returned, with the series left open-ended.

Could we see more from him in a potential season 2? Only time will tell.

Ahsoka is available to stream on Disney Plus. Sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 for a year. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.