Episode 8 of the show saw battles being fought, tearful reunions, and the return of Star Wars legend.

So, here's everything you need to know about the ending of Ahsoka episode 8.

Ahsoka episode 8 ending explained: What happened to Ahsoka and Sabine?

Episode 8 saw Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson), Sabine (Natasha Liu) and Ezra (Eman Esfandi) advancing to Thrawn's ship. Their plan is hindered when Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) sends TIE fighters to attack them - while Sabine is able to take down the fighters, she damages their ship in the process.

The damage doesn't dissuade Ahsoka, though, and the trio continue their journey on the ground to Thrawn's base. Ezra says it was never safe to go there alone, with Ahsoka pointing out that he's not alone anymore.

Thrawn is ready for their arrival, telling his forces to "rain hellfire upon them". Ezra and Sabine open the gate using the force, with Thrawn dispatching his night troopers. The trio take out the troopers - before the Nightsisters manage to reanimate them.

Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn in Ahsoka. Disney+/Lucasfilm

After shutting out the reanimated troopers, they encounter Elsbeth, who attempts to slow them down. Sabine and Ezra go on ahead and Ahsoka stays to fight Elsbeth.

Sabine and Ezra, meanwhile, encounter even more troopers and Sabine uses the force to retrieve her lightsaber - a huge moment for the character, who was previously known to lack a strong connection to the force.

Ezra makes his way onto Thrawn's ship but Sabine is clearly conflicted, seeing Ahsoka fighting Elsbeth behind her. It's soon revealed that Sabine stayed behind to fight with her master. Ahsoka defeats Elsbeth and she and Sabine escape the remaining troopers on a shuttle flown by Huyang (David Tennant).

They follow Thrawn and the Grand Admiral contacts Ahsoka to suggest that she might become more similar to Anakin (Hayden Christensen) than she might expect. As Thrawn's ship makes the jump through hyperspace, Ahsoka, Sabine and Huyang are left behind.

Ahsoka and Sabine make their way back to the planet surface and Ahsoka sees an owl (stick with us, this is important). Meanwhile, it's made clear that Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno) is also stuck alongside Sabine and Ahsoka.

For a moment, Sabine appears to sense something, but dismisses the feeling. While Thrawn got away, Ahsoka says that Ezra is where he needs to be and so are the pair of them. The episode ends with Anakin looking over the pair of them.

Rosario Dawson stars in Ahsoka. Disney

What happened to Ezra?

After posing as a trooper on the ship, Ezra finally makes his way home and reunites with Hera (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and Chopper, the old crew on the Ghost.

While Hera's initially suspicious, due to his trooper get-up, Chopper seems to immediately recognise Ezra. As Ezra takes off his helmet, Hera seems in disbelief, wondering if it's really him.

He says: "Hi Hera. I'm home."

Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger in Ahsoka. Disney+/Lucasfilm

What did Baylan Skoll find and what are the Mortis gods?

The season also ends revealing what Baylan (Ray Stevenson) was looking for - a power beyond the Jedi and the Sith. He's seen standing near statues of the Mortis gods, the Father, the Son, and the Daughter, the three Force gods introduced in The Clone Wars.

The owl that Ahsoka saw is called a Morai and represents the daughter.

It marks Stevenson's final scene as Skoll, with the cast, including Shin Hati actress Ivanna Sakhno, paying tribute to the star following his death earlier this year.

Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll in Ahsoka. Disney Plus/Lucasfilm Ltd

Is Morgan Elsbeth dead?

It would certainly seem so!

Elsbeth has been working with Thrawn, but it's made clear in episode 8 that her priority is Dathomir. She pledges her life to the Nightsisters and later faces Ahsoka. Although fans have described it as one of the most epic duels in Star Wars history, Ahsoka finally defeats Elsbeth with one fell swoop.

The Nightsisters then inform Thrawn of Elsbeth's death.

What happened to Thrawn?

Following years of exile, Thrawn was finally able to escape on his ship, after building up his forces and regaining his strength.

We're left with an open-ended conclusion, but one thing is for sure - Thrawn has returned.

