The news was announced in a post on Netflix's official account on Twitter, which has been rebranded as X, and follows the first season achieving strong viewing figures.

The season reached the number one spot in the Netflix global TV series list, was in the global top 10 for six weeks and was in the top 10 in 91 countries.

Rapman said in a statement: "I can’t wait for the world to see Supacell, season 2. For me season 1 was always an origin story. Season 2 is when the journey really begins. Season 1 was my Batman Begins, season 2 is my Dark Knight."

Rapman previously made clear to RadioTimes.com that he wanted the show to get at least a three-season run, and that he had told Netflix as much from the outset.

He said in an exclusive interview: "I told them that I want three seasons. I suppose we have to see how season 1 performs. But I know I've very much made clear that I want to do three seasons minimum."

He continued: "I've got a three-season story in my head. [I'm] not saying it can't go over. But right now I know where it goes to. I know where... what the story is from up to season 3."

The creator also said he hoped the series led to more Black-led sci-fi shows, explaining: "If you actually look back at UK shows, when have you ever seen a UK sci-fi – not that there's a lot of them anyway – but with a Black cast?

"And even take out the UK, even going to the States, you could probably think of Black Panther. Or you could probably think of Black Lightning. The buck stops there, let's be honest. And it's like... why can't Black people be in a sci-fi space?

"So the hope is that this show does really well and it's just the beginning. There'll be others."

