Thunderbolts* Rotten Tomatoes score revealed
Reviews are in!
The reviews are in, and Thunderbolts* has garnered quite the impressive reaction, scoring an impressive 88 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes – based on 113 reviews at time of writing.
That will come as a welcome boost for the franchise after the relatively negative reaction to the previous entry – Captain America: Brave New World – which scored just 48 per cent on the Tomatometer.
In fact, as things stand it marks the best score for an MCU film since the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home at the end of 2021, while the current Metacritic score of 69 is also the highest since that film.
Our own RadioTimes.com review of the film awarded it four stars, praising the performance of Florence Pugh and the chemistry between the cast in what we described as an "emotional return to form" for the franchise.
The latest instalment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe sees the return of Pugh as Yelena Belova (Black Widow) and Sebastian Stan as James Buchanan Barnes (the Winter Soldier) as they lead an "unconventional team of antiheroes".
They are joined by returnees David Harbour (Red Guardian), Olga Kurylenko (Taskmaster), Wyatt Russell (John Walker aka US Agent), Hannah John-Kamen (Ghost) and Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Valentina 'Val' Allegra de Fontaine).
Before the full review embargo lifted, first reactions for the film had already been overwhelmingly positive, with critics calling it "one of the best MCU" films in a long time.
Emily Murray said the film has "so much spark" as it "tells a genuinely emotional story you connect with".
While Erik Voss said: "I think Thunderbolts* is the best Marvel movie since Avengers Endgame."
Read more:
- Hailee Steinfeld "forever grateful" to Sinners role for pushing her to research her multiracial heritage
- Is Alex Garland's Warfare anti-war? Director breaks down stance
Elsewhere, Jacob Fisher said the film is "truly fantastic", praising the cast for their "electric chemistry with each other".
"But most of all, the film's story hit me like a ton of bricks, it's bold, important and so well-written," he concluded.
The praise didn't stop there, with critic Chris Gallardo writing: "Thunderbolts: It was amazing, shocking and awesome in every way.
"Florence Pugh and Lewis Pullman are absolutely stellar in this film and they're the highlights of the movie. Also, that asterisk reveal will surprise you and make sure to stick for both post credits."
Mia Pflüger noted that the movie's biggest strength is that "it understands the void". She wrote: "They all face their past, relive loss and traumatic experiences that shapes them all into the characters we come to know them as and grounds them immensely."
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
MCU films are available to stream on Disney+. Sign up to Disney+ for £79.99 a year and £7.99 a month.
Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Katelyn Mensah is the Senior Entertainment Writer for Radio Times, covering all major entertainment programmes, reality TV shows and the latest hard-hitting documentaries. She previously worked at The Tab, with a focus on reality TV and showbiz news and has obtained a BA (Hons) in Journalism.
Patrick Cremona is the Senior Film Writer at Radio Times, and looks after all the latest film releases both in cinemas and on streaming. He has been with the website since October 2019, and in that time has interviewed a host of big name stars and reviewed a diverse range of movies.