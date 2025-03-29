Attracting an international fanbase, this series explores a portral fantasy narrative about a monster hunter named Sung Jin-woo. He begins the story as a weak and unremarkable warrior, but quickly begins to level up with help from a program known as the System.

Given the popularity of Solo Leveling, there's plenty of enthusiasm for the story to continue into a third season. Here's everything we know so far.

Will there be a Solo Leveling season 3?

Solo Leveling season 3 hasn't been officially confirmed.

The 13th and final episode of Solo Leveling season 2 is set to air on 30th March, 2025, so while we haven't heard any official updates about the show's future, that isn't necessarily a bad sign. An announcement may well arrive alongside the season 2 finale, confirming the rumours that season 3 is indeed on the way.

Right now there's no reason to believe the show has been cancelled. We'll update this article with any news about Solo Leveling's as-yet-unconfirmed third season.

When could a potential Solo Leveling season 3 be released?

In the likely event that Solo Leveling does return for a third season, we could expect new episodes to arrive in early 2026.

The show's first two seasons arrived almost exactly one year apart, with season 1 premiering on 7th January 2024, and season 2 premiering on 5th January 2025. In other words, Solo Leveling's creators have proven that they can put together a new season in one year, which is a fairly typical timeline for an anime series of this length.

Where can I watch Solo Leveling?

The first two seasons of Solo Leveling are streaming on Crunchyroll, available in both subtitled and dubbed formats.

