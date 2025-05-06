During a FYC Emmys Q&A, he said he'd love for the animators to have a breather, saying: "I think more than anyone, I am anxiously awaiting a season 3!

"But in truth, between season 1 and season 2, 220,000 frames of animation were created. And of course, I’d love to give the animators a little breathing room."

Earning a laugh from the room, he added: "So, if it were up to me, I’d say let’s wait until the next Olympics [2028] to see what’s going to happen with a season 3."

Solo Leveling season 2. Crunchyroll

However, he suggested that the final decision isn't down to him, adding: "But to get to that 220,001st frame of animation, I think that’s more up to [A-1 producer Atsushi Kaneko] and A-1 Pictures."

Kaneko slightly avoided the question, adding, "I too want to see what happens next," and imploring fans for their help, echoing his thoughts from a previous Reddit AMA [Ask Me Anything].

In that thread, producers Kaneko and Furuhashi were asked about the prospect of a season 3, and they said: "Do you know Dragon Ball's Genki-dama (Spirit Bomb)? We need your energy!

Solo Leveling season 2. Crunchyroll

"If we’re going to make a season 3, it’s going to take all the support and energy from the fans. I learned that from Akira Toriyama himself! May the great Akira Toriyama Rest in Peace."

Kaneko also offered an insight into how long the animation process is, saying during the Reddit AMA: "Each episode takes about 10 months to complete, with some of the longer ones taking up to 12 months. As for localisation, we work hard to achieve a near-simultaneous global launch.

"Subtitling happens almost around the clock to meet the delivery, and the dubbing process typically takes two to three weeks per episode."

Fingers crossed we'll have some more solid news about the show's release date soon!

Solo Leveling is available to watch on Crunchyroll.

Ad

Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what’s on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.