Well, in an interview with Radio Times magazine, Brosnan has responded to criticism of his accent.

When pressed on whether this sentiment was particularly upsetting, Brosnan said: “My own accent is very soft. Conrad’s accent is a million miles away from me.”

Pierce Brosnan as Conrad Harrigan and Tom Hardy as Harry Da Souza in MobLand. Luke Varley/Paramount+

Explaining more about how the inspiration for the accent came from a man suggested by his dialect coach, Brosnan continued: “I told him that I needed a Kerry accent, so he gave me the name of a man and I googled the guy and that was it. It was a Kerry accent. And so, I just gave it full tilt.”

Speaking about Conrad and whether he particularly likes the character himself, Brosnan admitted: “I like him. I love him. I enjoy him. I mean, I don’t want to be that person – he’s a psychopath.”

Coming from Top Boy showrunner Ronan Bennett, MobLand hasn't yet been renewed for a second season, but the series premiere did break records for Paramount Plus, being watched by 2.2 million global viewers on its first day, the highest ever in the streamer's history.

While a renewal is yet to be on the official cards, series star Tom Hardy has expressed interest in returning for a second outing.

He told The Hollywood Reporter that a return is definitely "the plan" but that the question is whether the show becomes more international.

He said: "There are international elements to organised crime, which are touched on in season 1, and the control of drugs and ammunition and weapons and people and all kinds of things that go through Europe and from Africa through to South America, Pakistan and the variable commodities that move around Europe.

"There are families that are involved in each European country that are vying for power to have that status to be able to move these kind of commodities through and who polices that and how that fits into a world stage."

MobLand continues on Paramount Plus on Sundays.

