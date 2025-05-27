In an official document from the broadcaster, it was revealed that the series will hope to "evolve the show into Welsh portrayal while maintaining the core attraction to the loyal fan base".

The document is an invitation to tender for prospective producers, with the tender contract asking "tenderers to include authentic representation of Wales and reflect the reality of the Welsh NHS".

It continues: "This is not about radical change of the show, although the move to Welsh portrayal will mean a new fictional hospital based in Wales, and tenderers will need to address this core change in their editorial pitch to the evaluation panel.

"The successful tenderer will need to be able to demonstrate how to incorporate Welsh portrayal and maintain familiarity at the same time."

Elinor Lawless as Stevie and Melanie Hill as Siobhan in Casualty. BBC Studios

Of course, Casualty has continued to be a hit over the years, but the changes to its location and plot focus are part of the show's move to introduce new characters.

While nothing has yet been confirmed, the new Casualty producer is set to take over from this November, with these new episodes not set to hit our screens until late 2026.

Episodes done under this new contract will continue airing until autumn 2029, so we can anticipate that the Wales-focused instalments won't be coming our way until done.

As for how the crossover to Wales and in a Welsh hospital will unfold, we'll just have to wait and see.

In terms of cast members, it's expected that some familiar faces will be making the move to Wales in the series.

As part of the renewed vision for the show, the document also outlines its hopes for diversity in the cast, as well as behind-the-scenes talent.

It says: "We would seek to maintain and increase diversity in the current regular cast and off-screen talent.

"Tenderers should make evident in their ITT Response how they propose to build on this core ambition and continue to appeal to a broad audience from right across the social and demographic spectrums that fully reflect British multi-culture, voices and diversity, including authentic representation of Welsh lives."

Casualty continues at 8:30pm on Saturday 31st May on BBC One and iPlayer. Previous episodes are available to stream on iPlayer now.

