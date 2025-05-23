Kirk Sutherland (Andy Whyment) was broken by the loss of his beloved stepson as he clutched Craig's tie, before he summoned the strength to call Craig's oblivious mother, Beth (Lisa George).

As for Mick, he was captured by long-time enemy Kit Green (Jacob Roberts) after a showdown when Mick kidnapped Bernie Winter (Jane Hazlegrove) to get back at him.

Later, Mick was questioned by DS Lisa Swain (Vicky Myers), and made a big blunder when he tried to use son Brody (Ryan Mulvey) as an alibi - unaware that Brody had been in a police cell all day!

A shaken Lisa kept her composure for just long enough to charge Mick with Craig's murder.

Craig was murdered by Mick. ITV

Speaking to press including RadioTimes.com about the shocking turn of events, star Layton shared how Craig's final chapter fit into his alter ego's story.

"I knew that when I got the offer through, that it was gonna involve killing someone. And then when I had the Zoom [meeting] with Kate [Brooks, Coronation Street producer], she said 'It's gonna be Craig.'

"And then on my first day, I arrived in the green room and I met Colson and he said 'I think you're gonna kill me!' And I said 'I think I might! But yes, I knew from Kate when I said yes to the role; [I knew] what was gonna go down.'"

Asked what was going through Mick's mind when he heard that Craig died, the actor explained: "I think a few things. One is, he doesn't trust Kit, and they're obviously in another pretty compromising situation, high stakes with Bernie. So, [he's thinking] is Kit telling the truth?

"However, that's also balanced with: we saw how it went down, and no one could walk away from something like that. Again, he's gone beyond the point of no return, so [he's feeling] huge fear, shock, a massive cauldron of emotions."

So, with fans bereft over Craig's horrific, untimely fate, is Layton prepared for the public reaction to Mick's latest sickening crime?

Mick kidnapped Bernie. ITV

"I don't know what to expect, really!" he replied. "[Mick is] clearly not well-liked, initially, and part of that is down to the writing and also, the way in which Mick interacts with a lot of people who are known to be leaving the show.

"It can feel like Russian roulette, you spin the barrel on who's gonna get it. So I think not only might they be angry about Craig, there might be a build up of other things."

Layton was full of praise for Smith, sharing that his co-star was one of his biggest supports during their time on the show together.

"Credit to Colson because... everyone at Corrie's been really lovely, but Colson in particular has been so kind and welcoming to me.

"I put myself in his shoes and there must be loads of different things going on for him, having been on the soap for so long and it being part of who he is, really."

As guilty Mick continues to protest his innocence, will Craig get justice?

We know that one way or another, Mick's time is almost up, with RadioTimes.com previously learning that the character's final scenes will air in July, as well as confirmation that the actor's contract had always been for a short-term role.

