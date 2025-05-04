The Weatherfield CID police detective has been through his fair share of personal problems since his arrival on the cobbles back last year. But more recently, viewers have sensed that there's tension continuing to brew between Kit and Mick – but what is lying beneath the surface?

Well, things are set to get a whole lot more clearer after the flashback episode, as it's set to reveal "the events that bind them together".

Brook Debio as Kit, Lewis Walton as Mick and Charlotte Alex-Riley as Lou in Coronation Street. ITV

Of course, transporting us back to their teenage years means that we'll be seeing some new actors step into their younger roles, with it confirmed that Brook Debio will be taking on the role of Kit, Lewis Walton will star as Mick and Charlotte Alex-Riley will be Lou.

Very much a different time to now, director Jason Wingard spoke of his work on the episode, saying: “We had to do a lot of research into what would give away the era - In 2007 there were DVDs in shops and music, cars and phones were all different.

“During the planning stage, we had a lot of department meetings. We had to control every aspect of the location, ensuring the right cars and houses were in the background to capture the perfect atmosphere for the episode.

“It’s been a fantastic experience directing this episode, I’m really proud of the performances. The entire cast and crew were amazing and the whole process was exhilarating.”

Also commenting on having an episode dedicated to uncovering Kit's backstory, Roberts said: "I was grateful that we'd be delving into Kit's past to show why he is the way he is. He lived a completely different life back then, one he's worked hard to leave behind, unlike Mick.

"The arrival of Mick and Lou has definitely shaken Kit. He knows they bring trouble, and now, as a Detective Constable, his job is to maintain peace in Weatherfield. Kit was very much like Mick and Lou growing up, and they hold that over him so he's terrified of his past coming back to haunt him.

"It was also quite surreal meeting Brook, the actor playing young Kit – definitely a funny experience to come face-to-face with a younger version of myself!"

Kit's flashback episode of Coronation Street will air on Friday 16th May. Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

