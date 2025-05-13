Coronation Street and Emmerdale confirm bumper crossover episode for new 2026 schedule launch
The two ITV soaps will be coming together to celebrate the new soap schedule.
ITV has confirmed that Coronation Street and Emmerdale will have a crossover episode in January 2026.
The two soaps will be part of a new schedule shake-up on the channel, which will see both soaps air half-hour episodes on weekdays for an hour from 8pm.
The episodes will continue to be dropped on streaming service ITVX at 7am so fans can watch early online, similar to BBC iPlayer's release of EastEnders.
However, this hour-long crossover event will be used to launch the new schedule before this new staple scheduling begins.
ITV described the soap as "self-contained, but the consequences of the high-stakes drama will have repercussions for both communities and see them linked forever as familiar faces depart and exciting new characters arrive into both soaps."
This will no doubt delight soap fans, but ITV stressed in the announcement that it would be for "one night only", so don't expect this to be a regular occurrence.
An interactive element for the episode will also occur as the soaps will soon reveal on social media that viewers will have a chance to vote on two characters, one from each soap, to cross paths.
So, who would we like to see interact?
ITV's announcement cited insights which found greater audience engagement on half-hour episodes as being responsible for the schedule shake-up, and is aiming to show its commitment to the genre by launching a new soaps hub on ITVX and dedicating more marketing for the genre in the coming months.
