Earlier this week, Joe's lover Dawn Fletcher (Olivia Bromley) was confirmed as the person who pushed him out of a window at Home Farm.

Dawn told estranged husband Billy (Jay Kontzle) the truth after giving him an alibi, lying to the police that she and Billy were in bed together at the time of the attack.

As the ITV soap continued, Billy was determined to convince the village that he and Dawn were back together in order to protect her secret, even if, in reality, he was staying in a separate room.

Jacob is filled with anger towards Joe. ITV

But when Billy heard Dawn telling Kim Tate (Claire King) how she really felt about Joe, he was furious and issued his ex with a big ultimatum.

What will Billy say, and what could this mean for Dawn's future?

Meanwhile, Jacob Gallagher (Joe-Warren Plant) was still coming to terms with the bombshell that Joe was responsible for the death of Jacob's mum, Leyla Harding (Roxy Shahidi), in the limousine crash.

On shift at the hospital, trainee doctor Jacob found himself in Joe's hospital room, where the injured schemer was still in a coma.

Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton) understood how Jacob was feeling, given that her daughter Amy Barton (Natalie Ann Jamieson) was also killed as a result of Joe's actions.

But as Kerry became concerned for an angry Jacob and headed to the hospital, is Joe's life in danger once more?

You'll be able to see all the action unfold via ITVX, or watch Wednesday's episode at 7:30pm on ITV.

Emmerdale airs Mondays to Fridays at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

