And with the lake set to be dredged, it looks like Nate's body will finally be uncovered – right before John's wedding to Aaron (Danny Miller).

Will John be able to get out of this one?

1. Mackenzie feels guilt

John and Mack in Emmerdale.

After the drama from last week, which saw Harry on a drip in the hospital and Mackenzie blamed for everything, he's feeling dreadfully guilty.

It also leaves Moira feeling doom and gloom about the future of the farm she's loved for 16 years. And when the insurers refuse to cover for Mack's recklessness, Moira's sadness hangs heavy on Mack.

2. John also harbours his own guilty feelings

Victoria, Harry and John in Emmerdale.

Someone who also feels desperately guilty – and quite rightly so – over his actions is John. After all, he was the one who contaminated the water.

Stressed to breaking point over everything, John tries to console Mack – while also hiding his own guilt.

Mack pulls out of being Aaron's best man, unable to go through with his wedding duties. John has to try and fix the situation after seeing how sad Aaron is, but will his plan work?

3. Lewis Barton returns – and stirs things up for Moira

Lewis and Ross in Emmerdale.

Lewis attempts to get close once more to Ross, and though the latter tries to ignore him, he eventually wears down and the pair meet up. Lewis does his best to tease out family secrets, but when he asks to meet Moira, Ross isn't sure given the terrible timing for the farm owner. However, the pair run into each other and the weight of killing Lewis's mum floods back to Moira.

The next day, Ross overhears that Lewis is growing weed, and with financial worries swirling all the Bartons, Ross decides to get involved. Mack is suspicious of Ross's behaviour and uncovers his secret. With a plan to save the farm staring them right in the face, will they be entering into a new criminal enterprise?

4. Sarah's plans are thrown up in the air

Sarah in Emmerdale.

Sarah's desperate for a baby and keeps her fertility appointment a secret from her family, even manipulating Cain into giving her an advance on her wages. At the clinic, Sarah's determined to fulfil her dream of motherhood, despite what the doctor's concerns are.

The next day, Dr Knapp tries to keep Sarah calm while alerting her to the fact her cervix was inflamed. Sarah fears the worst, knowing full well her condition can make her more likely to have cancer. She finally tries to open up to Cain and Charity, but they're too busy to talk, leaving Sarah isolated while she waits for the results of her biopsy.

5. John's past is too close for comfort

John and Aidan in Emmerdale.

Over at the hospital, Victoria is grateful to John for his support around Harry, but when he bumps into Cathleen, he's surprised to hear there's been news about Aidan, and is invited to go and see him as soon as possible. In the hospital bed, Aidan's eyes pop open upon hearing John's name.

The next day, with Aidan awake, John's plunged into a nightmare. But the question remains: will Aidan remember their shared history?

6. Belle investigates Nate's disappearance

John and Belle in Emmerdale.

Tracy is still using Nate's credit card, but when it declines, Belle helps her out, but leaves wondering where Nate could've gone so mysteriously. Belle decides to head to Scotland to see if she can track down Nate, but when she gets the news that he didn't turn up for his job in the Shetlands, it sets her and Cain off wondering where he is. John, meanwhile, does his best to put Belle off the scent and not report him as a missing person.

After some thought, she decides to not say anything to keep Tracy and Frankie happy. As the wedding looms, John is worried when he finds out the lake needs to be dredged. Will Nate finally be found? Is John's secretive world about to come crashing down...

