So it's safe to say that almost everyone in the village could have a motive for getting rid of him.

All we know so far is that Joe will end up getting thrown out of a window at Home Farm during Lydia's birthday party, but who's the culprit will be kept under tight wraps as viewers will have a mystery on their hands.

We don't even know if Joe will survive the fall - but whoever committed the crime should hope he dies because there's nothing more dangerous than Joe after revenge.

Speaking to press including RadioTimes.com, Porteous teased what could happen if Joe lives: "I'm sure he will want some sort of vengeance... it's not a nice thing to get pushed out of the window, so I'm sure he'd be a little bit miffed about that one!"

Just like Joe falling out the window, the whole life he's done literally anything to get will also come tumbling down around him in the scenes leading up to his incident.

What's his biggest fear as he's heading into the party?

"There are certain things you can't acquire in life through money or power and that's often people's affection. Family and love can't be bought. So if he believes he's obtaining something like that, if he's got someone's love and he loves someone else, he's going to be very protective of that," Porteous explained.

"The idea of being in love and having to be vulnerable is probably quite terrifuing to him because he can't be the captain of that and that's the thing which scares him the most losing."

Will Joe lose everything? Viewers will have to wait and see...

Emmerdale airs Mondays to Fridays at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

