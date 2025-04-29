Intent on securing a kidney transplant without asking, Joe drugged half-brother Noah Dingle (Jack Downham) but learned Noah was not a suitable donor.

Noah's ordeal led to tragedy when he stumbled into the road, just as his mum Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) was driving a limousine full of party-goers.

The subsequent crash into a frozen lake claimed the lives of Suzy Merton (Martelle Edinborough), Leyla Harding (Roxy Shahidi) and Amy Barton (Natalie Ann Jamieson).

Who will get to Joe first? ITV

Remorseless Joe later arranged for his uncle Caleb Miligan (William Ash), a perfect donor match, to be stabbed so he could steal his kidney and undergo a life-saving transplant.

Caleb eventually found out the truth, and Joe's step-grandmother Kim Tate (Claire King) stepped in to compensate Caleb for the loss of an organ, signing over some land to him.

All the while, Joe has been conducting a secret affair with married Dawn Fletcher (Olivia Bromley), who he has fallen for; with Dawn keeping her cheating under wraps as she dumped husband Billy (Jay Kontzle).

But as a surprise party for Lydia Dingle (Karen Blick) gets underway at Home Farm, Joe's secrets will be laid bare.

Billy has learned of Dawn's betrayal through adoptive daughter Clemmie Reed (Mabel Addison), who has been threatened by Joe.

Soon, Billy sets his sights firmly on Joe for payback, but he's not the only one.

Joe with lover Dawn. ITV

Charity makes an appearance at the party, armed with her own revenge plot due to Joe's spiking of Noah and the crash.

The truth behind this also fuels Kerry Wyatt's (Laura Norton) fury when she realises that Joe is the reason her beloved daughter Amy is dead.

Meanwhile, Caleb was thwarted from taking vengeance when Joe realised his uncle was hiding a dark secret, which viewers know to be the murder of abusive Anthony Fox (Nicholas Day).

But when Joe's kidney theft is publicly exposed, Caleb's loved ones are gunning for Joe, determined to protect their murderous secret.

As tensions reach a dangerous boiling point at Home Farm, this is sure to be one birthday poor Lydia won't forget in a hurry.

But with the stage set for revenge on Joe, the question is, just who will strike first?

Emmerdale airs Mondays to Fridays at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Emmerdale airs Mondays to Fridays at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.