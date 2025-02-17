Emmerdale airs shock death – with more lives at risk as body is discovered in sinister twist
The twists just kept on coming!
Emmerdale has aired a series of harrowing twists as the aftermath of the double limousine crash played out on Monday (17th February 2025).
With Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) swapping from the boys' vehicle to be with partner Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) in the girls' limo, Liam got down on one knee and popped the question - just as all hell broke loose.
Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) swerved to avoid son Noah (Jack Downham), who was stumbling in the road, while other driver Caleb Miligan (William Ash) damaged a tyre when he swerved to avoid an oncoming truck.
While Caleb ended up attacking half-brother Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) on the side of the road over his fling with Caleb's wife Ruby (Beth Cordingly), there was a terrifying ordeal for the women - and Liam - as they were trapped on a frozen lake.
The impact of the accident sadly killed Suzy Merton (played by Martelle Edinborough), leaving partner Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick) distraught.
With Charity breaking free and finding an unconscious Noah, we saw Liam, Chas, Vanessa and Tracy Robinson (Amy Walsh) make it across the ice to safety.
But in the limo, Leyla Harding (Roxy Shahidi) discovered she was bleeding severely.
Leyla opted not to raise the alarm, instead encouraging Amy Barton (Natalie Ann Jamieson) to get out next while Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton) stayed behind.
As Liam collapsed, Amy suddenly fell into the water, and as she was left trapped under the ice, she spotted the hand of a dead body!
Will Amy be rescued, and is that evil Anthony Fox's (Nicholas Day) discarded body we spied?
Find out more when Emmerdale continues on Tuesday 18th February 2025.
Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.
Authors
Laura Denby is a Freelance Soaps writer covering all the latest news in the Dales, Cobbles and East End for Radio Times. She's a soaps nerd with a love for comedy drama, and has also written for Digital Spy, Metro UK and Yahoo UK.