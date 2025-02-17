Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) swerved to avoid son Noah (Jack Downham), who was stumbling in the road, while other driver Caleb Miligan (William Ash) damaged a tyre when he swerved to avoid an oncoming truck.

While Caleb ended up attacking half-brother Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) on the side of the road over his fling with Caleb's wife Ruby (Beth Cordingly), there was a terrifying ordeal for the women - and Liam - as they were trapped on a frozen lake.

Charity escaped first ITV

The impact of the accident sadly killed Suzy Merton (played by Martelle Edinborough), leaving partner Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick) distraught.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

With Charity breaking free and finding an unconscious Noah, we saw Liam, Chas, Vanessa and Tracy Robinson (Amy Walsh) make it across the ice to safety.

But in the limo, Leyla Harding (Roxy Shahidi) discovered she was bleeding severely.

Will Amy survive?

Leyla opted not to raise the alarm, instead encouraging Amy Barton (Natalie Ann Jamieson) to get out next while Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton) stayed behind.

As Liam collapsed, Amy suddenly fell into the water, and as she was left trapped under the ice, she spotted the hand of a dead body!

Will Amy be rescued, and is that evil Anthony Fox's (Nicholas Day) discarded body we spied?

Find out more when Emmerdale continues on Tuesday 18th February 2025.

Read more:

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.