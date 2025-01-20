Eerie flash-forwards have teased the grisly murder of child abuser Anthony Fox (Nicholas Day) in the week's first dramatic instalment of Emmerdale.

Blood was seen splattered on the ground, before the action returned to the present day.

Oblivious to the dark truth that Anthony is both her father and grandfather after he raped daughter Ruby (Beth Cordingly) as a child, Steph Miligan (Georgia Jay) worried over his whereabouts.

Steph was baffled and fed up to find mum Ruby back together with Caleb (William Ash), as viewers saw him learn everything last week.

Anthony woke on Laurel Thomas's (Charlotte Bellamy) sofa with a hangover, while Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) was sickened when Caleb confirmed they had been right about Anthony.

When Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler) relayed that Anthony was alone with her daughter Angelica (Rebecca Bakes), Nicola rushed home and ordered him out of her house.

Steph was confused to find Ruby and Caleb back together. ITV

As Nicola sent Angel out and told Anthony she knew he was a danger to young girls, he grew angry, and the confrontation escalated as Anthony violently attacked Nicola.

He was stopped by Laurel, who struck Anthony over the head with a candlestick. But this would not be the scene of Anthony's demise, as he regained consciousness and threatened to report Laurel for attacking him.

Anthony twisted the narrative and urged the women to draw a line under their own accusations, which he denied.

Meanwhile, Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) heard the truth of Ruby's ordeal from a distressed Chas.

Out in the village, Anthony threatened Ruby if she spread their vile past any further, and Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) recognised the look of terror in her eyes, even as she denied it.

Anthony arranged a meeting with Steph, but collapsed to the ground, found by Leyla Harding (Roxy Shahidi), who offered help.

Anthony refused, and once alone was accosted by Caleb, who played nice as he coaxed the evil man into his car.

As Caleb hid a gun in his pocket, another flash-forward showed a lifeless and bloodied Anthony laying on the ground, but is Caleb the culprit?

Anyone affected by Ruby's story can find support via the NSPCC website. You can also call the helpline on 0808 800 5000. You can also visit the website for Rape Crisis and contact Rape Crisis's 23/7 support line on 0808 500 2222.

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.