Viewers discovered that he abused daughter Ruby Fox-Miligan (Beth Cordingly) when she was a child, and that for over 32 years, Ruby has been uncertain over daughter Steph's (Georgia Jay) true paternity.

In upcoming scenes, the truth is well and truly out. A flash-forward shows a bloody human tooth glistening on the floor of the Depot...

Amid the present day action, a gun shot rings out and Anthony is soon found dead by a mystery local, with his tooth laying undiscovered somewhere.

But the question is, who killed him?

There are plenty of people who would want to bump Anthony off, and below, we round up all the possible suspects.

Read on as we delve into the latest murder case to rock the Dales.

Who killed evil abuser Anthony Fox in Emmerdale? All the suspects

Caleb Miligan

William Ash as Caleb Miligan. ITV

Caleb (William Ash) and Ruby are together and united next week, but soon, Caleb pulls up in his car and orders Anthony to get in.

With Caleb by now aware of Anthony's sickening actions, could he be the one to end his father-in-law's life?

With Anthony's tooth said to be undiscovered, and the flash forward showing this laying on the floor of the building Caleb owns, it's looking highly likely he's involved.

Yes, Caleb could certainly be angry enough to take fatal action. But there are still several other characters to consider...

Ruby Fox-Miligan

An unsettled Ruby stares at a photo in Emmerdale. ITV

There's an unguarded interaction between Anthony and Ruby outside the church, but is the subject his abuse, or her secret tryst with Cain (Jeff Hordley), of which Anthony is in the know and has been using against her?

Might Ruby feel forced to protect herself once more if Anthony leaves her terrified for her safety?

We could see the traumatised woman lashing out in self-defence...

Steph Miligan

Could Steph find out the sickening truth? ITV

Steph is surprised that Ruby and Caleb are back together, and that they're suddenly acting like nothing has happened.

Later, Steph is confused that her grandfather has failed to meet up with her as planned.

She soon asks her parents of Anthony's whereabouts.

But despite her apparent clueless demeanour, could Steph actually have heard someone discussing Anthony's crime?

What if Steph secretly confronts Anthony and, in a moment of fury, lashes out and brings about his demise?

Nicola King

Worried Nicola asks questions. ITV

Ignorant of Anthony's past, Nicola (Nicola Wheeler) leaves daughter Angelica (Rebecca Bakes) alone with him for a tutoring session.

In the café, Chas (Lucy Pargeter) hears of this and quickly alerts Nicola to the dark truth that Angel isn't safe with Anthony.

Nicola rushes home and puts a stop to the session, telling Anthony she's heard he's a danger to children.

Anthony's panic turns to anger, and things turn physically threatening for Nicola.

We know she gets rescued from this situation, but might Nicola end up at risk once more, and ultimately take a life?

At the hospital, Nicola raises suspicion when she awkwardly visits A&E to find out if Anthony has been admitted...

Laurel Thomas

Charlotte Bellamy as Laurel. ITV

Disowned by most of his family, Anthony nurses a hangover after sleeping on Laurel's (Charlotte Bellamy) sofa.

When Anthony turns threatening towards Nicola, Laurel intervenes, striking Anthony with a candlestick which leaves him unconscious.

Laurel is a wreck in the wake of this incident, and the former vicar's wife seeks religious guidance over her guilt.

Laurel jumps in to save Nicola. ITV

Does her blow with the candlestick kill Anthony?

Or, with Anthony discovered dead later, does Laurel merely conclude she's responsible when, perhaps, she isn't?

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Angelica King

Rebecca Bakes as Angelica King. ITV

We couldn't help putting Angel on this list, partly due to her track record after inadvertently causing the death of Heath Hope (Sebastian Dowling).

But there's also the fact that she's been spending time with Anthony, unaware that he's a sexual predator.

What if Angel, having developed a new attitude and recently fearing that she might be evil, fights back against despicable Anthony and kills him?

Cain Dingle

Cain and Chas Dingle. ITV

In the pub backroom, Cain is concerned to see half-sister Chas so emotional over something.

Cain fears his fling with Ruby might have been exposed, and gets Chas to open up.

When Chas reveals a horrifying truth, Cain is left ashen. We can only assume he has just learned of Ruby's ordeal.

Cain has a history of using violence against, well, almost everyone he crosses paths with.

But could Cain decide to kill two birds with one stone by protecting his secret and ridding the world of Anthony, as a form of Dingle justice?

Chas Dingle

Chas Dingle in Emmerdale. ITV

Chas is clearly struggling with her knowledge of Anthony, not helped by reminders of what her own son Aaron (Danny Miller) went through at the hands of his own father, Gordon Livesy (Gary Mavers).

With memories of this well and truly stirred up, if Chas should have a chance encounter with Anthony, could she see red and lash out?

She also has a history of PTSD (Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder), which once led to a terrified Chas using a weapon on Diane Sugden (Elizabeth Estensen).

If recent events cause a relapse, could we be looking at history repeating itself?

Aaron Dingle

Danny Miller as Aaron Dingle. ITV

Aaron is unnerved to witness the conversation between Ruby and Anthony, but has he been told anything of what went on?

As mentioned above, Aaron is a survivor of sexual abuse and would certainly have his own brand of anger towards Anthony.

With Aaron's track record with violence, it's easy to wonder if he's the one to seal Anthony's fate.

Anyone affected by Ruby's story can find support via the NSPCC website. You can also call the helpline on 0808 800 5000. You can also visit the website for Rape Crisis and contact Rape Crisis's 23/7 support line on 0808 500 2222.

Read more:

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.