There's also the recent return of a secretive Joe Tate (Ned Porteous) to contend with, and a series of flash-forwards have teased a bereavement for Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley).

It could be his half-brother Caleb Miligan (William Ash) losing his life, but then again, there are several other locals set to depart...

While we mull over what's to come, it's the perfect time to delve into which other characters should be at the forefront. So, join us as we take a closer look.

7 Emmerdale characters who should have a huge 2025

Kim Tate

Kim Tate (Claire King) in Emmerdale. ITV

Although Kim (played by soap icon Claire King) was central to the action at Christmas and beyond, we're hoping for much more from Ms Tate in 2025.

Now that she's been widowed (again), she's well rid of the confines of her toxic relationship with Will - so now she can really come into her own.

Despite his claims, we don't trust that Joe has Kim's best interests at heart, and if we're right, Kim must return to form and turn the tables on him.

Overall, we want to see Kim back to her calculating best, while maintaining her close bond with Lydia Dingle (Karen Blick).

We also hope to see Kim and stepdaughter Dawn Fletcher (Olivia Bromley) repair their rift, keeping a steady balance between light and dark themes for the once ruthless Kim.

Victoria Sugden

Isabel Hodgins as Victoria and Oliver Farnworth as John Sugden in Emmerdale. ITV

When John Sugden (Oliver Farnworth) pitched up in the Dales, we thought Emmerdale was finally about to dedicate some time to legacy character Victoria (Isabel Hodgins).

But, apart from being her usual, nosy self, Vic remains in the background.

Given that we aren't convinced that John is really a Sugden, we'd love to see Victoria be the one to uncover the truth.

OK, maybe he really is the son of the late Jack (Clive Hornby) - but either way, there's definitely something we don't trust about John. Let Vic have the chance to expose him!

One way or another, Victoria needs more than what she's currently doing on-screen. Please, Emmerdale, give her a break from all that cooking and give her something else to do!

Aaron Dingle

Oliver Farnsworth as John Sugden, Ryan Hawley as Robert Sugden, and Danny Miller as Aaron Dingle for Emmerdale. ITV

Aaron (Danny Miller) was once on our screens every week, but since his most recent dramatic comeback, he's begun to fade into the background - except for his lacklustre romance with the aforementioned John.

The only thing more satisfying than seeing Victoria get to the truth about John would be for Aaron to do so instead.

Also on our wish list for Aaron is a reunion with ex-husband Robert Sugden (Ryan Hawley).

If this isn't on the cards anytime soon, then how about we see the character embarking on something more than his dodgy dealings with sidekick Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb)?

We enjoy watching the bromance between Aaron and Mack, but Aaron's petty crimes are getting old.

And we can't forget, Aaron has had to deal with testing positive for a faulty cancer gene. How about the ITV soap spreading awareness of the importance of regular check-ups via Aaron?

Mary Goskirk

Louise Jameson as Mary Goskirk in Emmerdale. ITV

Popular Mary (Louise Jameson) is currently busy with the search for step-granddaughter April, but that doesn't mean she should be neglected herself.

Since her short-lived flirtation with Suzy Merton (Martelle Edinborough) - more on Suzy below - Mary's love life hasn't gone anywhere since, and we don't expect it to while April is still missing. But surely, one day, there's potential for more?

And what about her friendships, and a storyline in her own right?

Mary was seen asking after grieving Kim, but it's been a while since their bond was revisited in the eyes of the viewers.

Their unlikely alliance could be great fun while Kim is reclaiming her fiery side. Bring on the double act!

Amy Barton

Matty and Amy at their 2024 wedding. ITV

Protective Amy (played by Natalie Ann Jamieson) can be a lioness when she needs to be - as seen when son Kyle (Huey Quinn) confessed to the accidental killing of Al Chapman (Michael Wildman).

Beyond last year's harrowing prison ordeal for her husband Matty Barton (Ash Palmisciano), Amy used her experience working in a refuge for abused women to support Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper).

But other than this brief role, Amy has only had a handful of appearances, and we've yet to see how she and Matty are really faring as newlyweds after the chaos of 2024.

Their wedding was beautifully moving, but it's about time we saw them domesticated rather than in the background.

Amy has also earned a plot of her own, and here's hoping she gets her chance in the coming months.

Suzy Merton

Martelle Edinborough as Suzy Merton in Emmerdale. ITV

We've barely seen Suzy since she and Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick) got back together, and we want to know what she's been up to.

Of course, screen breaks are a necessity, but surely now it's Suzy's time to shine?

A glimpse of a possible future last year showed us what Suzy's work life may be like after colleague Leyla Harding (Roxy Shahidi) departs the village.

But aside from taking control of Take a Vow, we should really be getting an insight into Suzy's romance with Vanessa.

There's also the question of whether Suzy still has feelings for Mary, and the option of exploring Suzy's past beyond what we already know.

So, there's plenty to work with, if Emmerdale does take this opportunity.

Gail Loman

Gail with partner Ryan. ITV

Lovable Gail has livened up the Woolpack in the best way possible, freshening up the dynamic between the staff who have been at the helm for years.

But we still don't get to see that much of Gail, and fingers crossed that changes soon.

Gail is a great comedy character, but we don't see her nearly enough. We'd also love to see her quirks explained by meeting her relatives.

Now she's living at the pub with boyfriend Ryan Stocks (James Moore), we're missing an opportunity for hilarious moments as she rubs housemate Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) up the wrong way.

We could even see more of Oscar, the son she and Ryan have been reconnecting with off-screen. However it happens, give us more Gail, please!

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

