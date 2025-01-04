To unpick what the sneaky peeks mean, and what else in store, dive into RadioTimes.com’s epic Emmerdale plot preview.

Dark twist in missing April mystery

April in Emmerdale.

April Windsor’s disappearance over Christmas sent shockwaves around the village, which reverberate well into 2025.

With his teenage daughter still missing, desperate Marlon makes an appeal video hoping it leads to a breakthrough. The video goes viral, but not for the right reasons as vile hate messages clog up the comments – why have the public got it in for April? What else was the troubled teen hiding from her family before she ran away? And who was driving the car she got into the last time viewers saw her?

Marlon and Rhona over?

Marlon and Rhona.

The strain of April’s absence continues to put pressure on Marlon and Rhona’s marriage, particularly after the revelation Mr Dingle was secretly helping alcoholic ex-wife Laurel through a relapse.

April got wind her dad and his old flame had a secret, and her fears that her father was cheating may have led to her leaving. Rhona reveals all to mum Mary, who confronts Laurel and accuses her of driving April away. Will Rhona and Marlon be torn apart when they need each other the most?

Ruby's horror: is Anthony really Steph's dad?

Ruby in Emmerdale. ITV

Ruby recently opened up to Chas about her past and admitted Caleb may not be Steph’s father, but stopped short of confessing the horrific full story.

Anthony sexually abused daughter Ruby when she was a teenager, meaning he could be Steph’s biological father. As Ruby sneakily sorts a DNA test, Anthony admits some worrying health news to Caleb, while Steph finds a photograph from when her mum was pregnant that sets off alarm bells. If the truth about Anthony’s abuse is exposed, it’s sure to shatter the Fox-Miligan family…

Cain grieves, but who for?

Cain in Emmerdale. ITV

One of the intriguing New Year’s Eve flash-forwards showed Cain weeping by a graveside, but whose death has caused the hard man to crumble?

Wife Moira is about to start radiotherapy following the operation to remove a brain tumour – could her health take a turn for the worse in 2025, leaving Cain widowed? Cain and Ruby are also hiding their secret fling, and Mr Dingle knows about Anthony’s abuse too. Could the identity of the corpse be connected to the secrets he shares with his sister-in-law?

Caleb fights for his life

Caleb in Emmerdale.

Another glimpse into 2025 teased a worrying time for Ruby’s husband Caleb. The cocky businessman was seen flatlining on the operating table, but why is he in hospital in the first place? Could he be the body in the ground that Cain is crying over? Will Caleb discover his wife and brother’s betrayal and try to kill them both, only for him to end up dead?

Dawn accuses Kim of killing Will

Will in Emmerdale.

Something about Will’s death from a heart attack on Christmas Day doesn’t add up for Dawn, and a shock discovery convinces her who was responsible.

Dawn finds a USB among her dad’s belongings containing a video of Will accusing Kim of masterminding his murder, so she confronts her stepmum at the funeral and calls her a killer in front of the congregation!

As Kim protests her innocence, the police arrive with questions for Mrs Tate… Dawn may have got the wrong end of the stick, as Will’s video is more than likely a fakeout from when he was trying to stitch up his missus before having a change of heart, but could the evidence put Kim behind bars? She did take a while before calling that ambulance…

Joe's big secret

Ned Porteous as Joe Tate. ITV

Someone who knows the truth about Kim’s part in Will’s demise is Joe Tate, who’s really getting his feet back under the table at Home Farm as 2025 begins. Kim’s step-grandson strutted back into town on Christmas Eve insisting he wanted to help her, but can he really be trusted?

Now Dawn’s suspicions of him are deflected onto Kim, Joe worms his way back into the fold – but viewers know he’s secretly popping pills when nobody’s looking. Is Joe ill, or addicted to drugs? All will be revealed as Joe’s secret is the start of a huge storyline.

Death in the Dales

One sinister flash-forward showed a hand emerging from beneath an icy river as someone tries to escape being trapped in the water – giving us the first look at the winter stunt which could cause more than one killing.

A fun night out for the villagers will end in a devastating disaster, and with several rumoured exits from the cast, it could be a bloodbath – or should that be an ice bath? Leyla Harding, Brenda Walker and Wendy Posner are all said to be leaving, and another flash-forward sees a body wrapped in plastic and pushed off a bridge. Are the incidents connected, meaning at least two deaths are in store?

Jacob off the rails

Jacob in Emmerdale.

Jacob’s first stint in A&E was a baptism of fire, and the medical student was advised to find ways to let off steam as a way of coping with the stress.

However, getting trashed with his mates may not be the most constructive idea, and could lead to Jakey going off the rails. The burgeoning romance with Sarah provides a welcome distraction, but after sleeping together she worries he’s more interested in getting plastered than giving their relationship a go. Is stressed Jacob about to go down a dark path of self-destruction?

Mack in danger from Ross?

Natalie J Robb as Moira and Lawrence Robb as Mack. ITV

Mack had an eventful end to 2024 as he got drawn into Ross and his illegal fighting ring, angering gangster Jade by stealing her cash.

There’s no reprieve in the new year as Mack’s frantic flash-forward scene showed him running through the woods, clearly being chased by someone. Is Ross planning to take revenge on Mack, pushing their rivalry into dangerous territory? Or is someone else after the sly Scotsman?

Goodbye Ella

ITV

The revelation that Ella murdered her best friend when she was a child divided the community last year, leaving the receptionist fearing she will never escape her past.

According to reports, actress Paula Lane has quit the show and her alter ego’s final scenes will air in the spring. What drives Ella out of Emmerdale after she tried so hard to make a new start? And will she get her own back on ex-boyfriend Liam cheating on her with Chas before she leaves?

Belle's next chapter

Belle hugging Piper. ITV

Abusive Tom is behind bars and Belle finally has justice, plus she’s also been reunited with beloved dog Piper after heartwarming scenes on Christmas Day.

It’s been a huge 12 months for Belle, who also lost her dad Zak and suffered a mental health relapse. As 2025 begins, can she move on from her coercive control ordeal, or will she still be haunted by what toxic Tom put her through?

