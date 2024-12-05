Throughout an hour-long episode, Jacob will come across serious injuries and life-threatening emergencies.

With this his first real exposure to life in the hospital, will he be able to cope?

Emmerdale producer Sophie Roper has said of the storyline: "When Jacob first embarked on his aspirations of having a medical degree, we knew at some point we wanted to show a day in his life.

"In this episode, we step away from our usual environs of the village and head to the hospital.

"This episode takes place entirely on our purpose-built hospital set. Accident and Emergency is a place many of our characters end up in, but seldom by choice.

"As the episode unfolds, Jacob will encounter some challenging situations that also affect some of our Emmerdale villagers, pushing Jacob to his limits both professionally and personally."

Plant added: "When I met with our producer Sophie, she told me about this hour-long episode dedicated to Jacob’s first day of placement in A&E. I was hit with all these emotions.

"Knowing how many people have this high-pressure job for real gave me the pressure to really knuckle down and get it right.

"Tackling this storyline scared me at first, but I feel honoured to know they trusted me enough to tell it. That means such a lot and I feel very honoured."

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.