And things take a turn when April realises that her dad was the reason for Ross's outburst and soon, Marlon snaps at April, leaving her more troubled and alone than ever. It isn't until Christmas Day when Marlon realises that April is missing and the search is on to find her.

In an interview with RadioTimes.com and other press, actor Mark Charnock opened up on the tense Christmas episode, describing it as an "unimaginable horror".

He explained: "They've had this disastrous Christmas Eve where she's got absolutely annihilated. We've had this terrible Christmas where she causes all sorts of issues and problems and they're just not meeting on a level playing field."

Marlon Dingle and April Windsor’s relationship is on a knife’s edge as April continues to push boundaries. ITV

However, things start to look up when Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry) shows Marlon that Amelia got him a present and, despite protesting that he can't open it until Amelia is awake, they decide to sneak a look.

"She's got him this mug that he dropped not long after he had the stroke in the kitchen," Charnock told RadioTimes.com and other press.

He continued: "The handle had come off and she stuck the handle back on and and she's written something. They turn it around and there's a thing on the bottom of the mug that says, 'Things that are broken can always be mended', and she [Rhona] says, 'Just go [and see her].'"

But everything isn't as it seems...

Mark Charnock as Marlon. ITV

Charnock added: "That's the moment where he goes up and she's gone. I think there's that moment where I can only imagine the sort of blank space where she's supposed to be on that day of all days. There's nothing right about that picture, about that empty room on that day, no matter what they've been through, there's no way that room could or should be empty.

"And she's gone. He makes an initial panicky run around the village and [she's not there]. We're at that point where it's unimaginable horror that's instant and full."

Emmerdale has remained rather tight-lipped on how the events of this part of Christmas Day will unfold, with fans having to stay patient and tune in on the 25th!

Read more:

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.