Emmerdale’s Mark Charnock on Marlon’s "unimaginable" Christmas Day horror
It isn't a happy day for those in Emmerdale...
Marlon is in for his worst Christmas yet on Emmerdale this year as April goes missing, leading to the whole village setting out on a search party in a bid to find the teenager.
In scenes set to play out this festive season, Marlon pins Ross Barton (Michael Parr) against the wall and blames him for April's (Amelia Flanagan) rebellious behaviour after Marlon caught her trying to buy cannabis. In turn, Marlon asks Ross to break off his friendship with April and when April tries to open up to him, Ross cruelly shuts her down.
And things take a turn when April realises that her dad was the reason for Ross's outburst and soon, Marlon snaps at April, leaving her more troubled and alone than ever. It isn't until Christmas Day when Marlon realises that April is missing and the search is on to find her.
In an interview with RadioTimes.com and other press, actor Mark Charnock opened up on the tense Christmas episode, describing it as an "unimaginable horror".
He explained: "They've had this disastrous Christmas Eve where she's got absolutely annihilated. We've had this terrible Christmas where she causes all sorts of issues and problems and they're just not meeting on a level playing field."
However, things start to look up when Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry) shows Marlon that Amelia got him a present and, despite protesting that he can't open it until Amelia is awake, they decide to sneak a look.
"She's got him this mug that he dropped not long after he had the stroke in the kitchen," Charnock told RadioTimes.com and other press.
He continued: "The handle had come off and she stuck the handle back on and and she's written something. They turn it around and there's a thing on the bottom of the mug that says, 'Things that are broken can always be mended', and she [Rhona] says, 'Just go [and see her].'"
But everything isn't as it seems...
Charnock added: "That's the moment where he goes up and she's gone. I think there's that moment where I can only imagine the sort of blank space where she's supposed to be on that day of all days. There's nothing right about that picture, about that empty room on that day, no matter what they've been through, there's no way that room could or should be empty.
"And she's gone. He makes an initial panicky run around the village and [she's not there]. We're at that point where it's unimaginable horror that's instant and full."
Emmerdale has remained rather tight-lipped on how the events of this part of Christmas Day will unfold, with fans having to stay patient and tune in on the 25th!
Read more:
- Emmerdale cast: who is leaving, returning to and joining the cast?
- Emmerdale’s Mike Parr on future Ross romance: 'No one will live up to Donna'
- Emmerdale's Georgia Jay and William Ash tease 'damaged and tough' newcomer Steph
Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.
Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Katelyn Mensah is the Entertainment and Factual Writer for Radio Times, covering all major entertainment programmes, reality TV shows and the latest hard-hitting documentaries. She previously worked at The Tab, with a focus on reality TV and showbiz news and has obtained a BA (Hons) in Journalism.