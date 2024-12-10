In an interview with RadioTimes.com and other press, actress Eden Taylor-Draper warned that she doesn't think "there will be an end point to that journey or that healing".

She elaborated: "Speaking to the producers and the research team, everyone is so passionate that this story doesn't end.

"When this side of the story ends, there's a whole other world to explore with it, and I guess this is the side that you don't often see, the aftermath and the healing.

"So I'm really proud that that's something they're so focused on getting right as well, and for Belle to go and speak to women's refuges, or however she deals with it, I think that'll be great to show, so I don't think there'll be an end point to that."

Belle feels the weight of abusive Tom's expectations. ITV

Likening it to Belle's psychosis storyline, there hasn't been a complete end to that, with Taylor-Draper noting that it's "always going to be a part of her", adding that she hopes it will allow Belle to find her inner strength, with Piper helping along the way.

This Christmas, Belle will be reunited with Piper after admitting to Vinny she suspected that Tom may have been lying about her death, and soon Vinny and Gabby are on the case – and find where Piper has been all along!

As Belle visits her dad's grave on Christmas Day, she is overwhelmed with joy when Piper runs over to her!

The actress added: "I spoke to the writers about at the time, and they said in certain situations like this, often it's when something else is put in danger, that's when the victim feels they need to do something. It's not about themselves, necessarily.

"So when Piper was tied up outside, that's when Belle was like, 'That's enough now.' Piper is everything to her, and I do think in a way she's saved her from this situation. I guess it's kind of like her little therapy dog throughout all of it."

Belle and Piper. ITV

Taylor-Draper spoke further with RadioTimes.com and confirmed that Belle will be going on "a journey".

"There's still so much to come and that she's processing, but I think she's getting herself into a positive mindset about it all," she explained.

"It'll be a journey, but I think she's strong and I think there will be highlights, and having Piper back is obviously huge for Belle."

You can access free and confidential support from Refuge’s 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247 and digital support via live chat Monday-Friday 3-10pm via nationaldahelpline.org.uk.

You can read more on Clare's Law, also known as the Domestic Violence Disclosure Scheme, via this Gov.UK factsheet.

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

