At Will's funeral, Dawn furiously confronted stepmum Kim Tate (Claire King), who she believed was responsible for his demise after watching a video of Will pointing the finger at Kim.

After pushing Kim into the coffin, Dawn reported her to the police, and Kim faced questioning by detectives at the station - despite the coroner confirming Will died of natural causes.

Joe Tate (Ned Porteous) continued to play the doting step-grandson, sending his solicitor to help Kim.

Back at Home Farm, Joe and Dawn's husband, Billy (Jay Kontzle), discussed their belief that Dawn was in the wrong over Kim.

But Dawn was angry and upset when Kim was released without charge, and Kim insisted that she was innocent and asked to see the video of Will.

Will accused Kim from beyond the grave. ITV

Kim explained that she and Will had been in the midst of a vicious battle before their reunion, which was why, as Dawn had discovered, Kim had hired Ross Barton (Michael Parr) to scare Will out of the village.

Dawn stormed out, and Kim told Joe she now intended to come clean over her hesitation to help Will as he lay dying of a heart attack.

Joe disagreed and tried to talk Kim out of this, while at The Hide, Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) assured a tipsy Dawn that Kim loved her as a daughter, and so would never have done anything that would hurt her.

Returning home, Dawn apologised to Kim, saying she regretted her behaviour and wanted to move on.

Kim was more than happy to put the day behind them, and all seemed back on track at Home Farm.

But at Will's grave, Dawn told her dad how sorry she was for letting him down. Holding a vial of ketamine, we were left wondering what recovering drug addict Dawn was planning...

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

