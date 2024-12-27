In the days since Christmas, Joe Tate has made himself back at home in the village, even though his return has been an unwelcome one. But there is one part of his return that has stood out to viewers: his ill health.

But what is wrong with Joe Tate? Read on for everything we know so far.

What's wrong with Joe Tate on Emmerdale?

Ned Porteous as Joe Tate. ITV

Emmerdale are yet to confirm what is exactly wrong with Joe Tate, but it's clear he's doing all he can to mask it.

When in the B&B unpacking his belongings, Joe could be seen in pain, clutching his arm before he removed a flurry of pills from his bag and swallowed one.

While it isn't clear what is bringing him pain, there is certainly more than meets the eye when it comes to Joe's return.

The show's producer, Laura Shaw, said of Joe's return: "We are thrilled to welcome Ned back to Village as the complex and captivating Joe Tate. From the moment Joe arrives on screen, it's clear there's trouble ahead but Joe’s hiding an even darker secret that could see 2025 start off with a huge bang."

Could this secret have something to do with his ill health? Viewers will just have to wait and find out.

Read more:

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.