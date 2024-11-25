Emmerdale confirms Will's fate in early ITVX release
Warning: contains spoilers for Emmerdale's episode, airing on Monday 25th November on ITVX and ITV.
There was a twist in the tale for Emmerdale viewers today (Monday 25th November 2024) regarding Will Taylor's (played by Dean Andrews) fate.
Villainous Kim Tate (Claire King) had planned on getting rid of her lover for good, and asked bad boy Ross Barton (Michael Parr) to do the deed for her.
While Ross agreed to scare Will away, the whole event went catastrophically wrong, with Will smacking his head on a rock.
Monday's episode saw a panicked Ross return to Kim with a horrified look on his face, thinking he'd killed Will.
Kim seemed more concerned about the implications for her than her husband's fate, demanding to know what Ross did to cause Will to die.
Ross explained how he bundled Will in a van and let him roll into the quarry, but Kim was furious, banishing Ross from her house.
After lamenting her mistake to Lydia, who eventually left, Kim was left with her own thoughts - which were soon disrupted by the shock arrival of Will himself.
Looking like she'd seen a ghost, Kim demanded to know what happened.
Will explained he'd made an arrangement with Ross, much to Kim's displeasure.
But her problems would get worse when Will claimed he wanted vengeance on Kim.
There's nothing quite like a death scare to recommence romance, though, and it wasn't long before vengeance was long gone and the pair were declaring their love for one another before kissing.
While the divorce was off for now, Will's associate had some wise words for the man: she's already tried to kill you, what else will you stand for?
With a dilemma dropped at Will's doorstep, will he go with his head or his heart?
