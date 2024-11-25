While Ross agreed to scare Will away, the whole event went catastrophically wrong, with Will smacking his head on a rock.

Monday's episode saw a panicked Ross return to Kim with a horrified look on his face, thinking he'd killed Will.

Kim seemed more concerned about the implications for her than her husband's fate, demanding to know what Ross did to cause Will to die.

Ross explained how he bundled Will in a van and let him roll into the quarry, but Kim was furious, banishing Ross from her house.

After lamenting her mistake to Lydia, who eventually left, Kim was left with her own thoughts - which were soon disrupted by the shock arrival of Will himself.

Looking like she'd seen a ghost, Kim demanded to know what happened.

Will explained he'd made an arrangement with Ross, much to Kim's displeasure.

But her problems would get worse when Will claimed he wanted vengeance on Kim.

There's nothing quite like a death scare to recommence romance, though, and it wasn't long before vengeance was long gone and the pair were declaring their love for one another before kissing.

While the divorce was off for now, Will's associate had some wise words for the man: she's already tried to kill you, what else will you stand for?

With a dilemma dropped at Will's doorstep, will he go with his head or his heart?

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.