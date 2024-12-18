Kim's husband Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) has asked her to renew their wedding vows at Christmas, all the while plotting with a man named Peter to bring her down!

But there's an unknown third party pulling the strings, and Peter previously explained that this person is a man, who is currently overseas, and who intends to pitch up in the village in time for Christmas Day.

As the ITV soap continued, Will's daughter, Dawn Fletcher (Olivia Bromley), remained keen to move back to Home Farm.

But, even though they were about to be evicted from Jai Sharma's (Chris Bisson) property and had three children to consider, her husband Billy (Jay Kontzle) refused to join her.

Dean Andrews as Will Taylor. ITV

Meanwhile, Kim was going all out for the festive season, and was baffled by Will's unenthusiastic reaction over Dawn and the kids coming back home.

Dawn privately challenged her dad over his behaviour, and he made out that he merely wanted her and Billy to have their own space.

Will tried to offer Billy the money for their own home, but Billy's pride continued to stand in the way.

However, when Will bumped into Jai, Jai shocked him by revealing that Kim had instructed him to evict the Fletchers!

Upon confronting Kim, she replied that, surely, Will should be happy that she had ensured the whole family were back together under one roof.

When he tried to back out of the vow ceremony, Kim questioned him, and Will was forced to keep the peace.

But later, in a secret meeting with Peter, Will insisted that he couldn't go through with their scheme in front of his daughter and grandchildren.

Yet Peter issued a warning about their co-conspirator: "This isn't someone you want to get on the wrong side of. So, if you want to see in the New Year, you'd better stick to the plan!"

Who on earth could this man be? There's Kim's son Jamie (Alexander Lincoln), or step-grandson Joe (Ned Porteous) - but despite their conniving ways, we'd hardly expect either of them to have Kim quaking in her riding boots.

Whoever they are, we can't wait to see who's back for revenge against Ms Tate!

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

