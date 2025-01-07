Meanwhile, Joe Tate (Ned Porteous) is determined to win over his half-brother Noah Dingle (Jack Downham), and Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) is terrified for missing daughter April Windsor (Amelia Flanagan).

Elsewhere, Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) continues to hide his fling as wife Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) starts treatment.

Here are all your Emmerdale spoilers from 13th - 17th January 2025.

4 Emmerdale spoilers next week

1. Ruby Fox-Miligan faces up to DNA results

Caleb and Ruby in Emmerdale. ITV

Ruby returns home clutching the DNA test results, anxious about what it will reveal - the true paternity of daughter Steph (Georgia Jay).

When husband Caleb Miligan (William Ash) arrives, Ruby stuffs the results in her bag, but when she finally goes to read the letter, Steph emerges from upstairs.

Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) assures Ruby that Caleb won't turn his back on Steph, no matter the results.

Caleb reels. ITV

Ruby plans to destroy the contents without looking at them, but Caleb looks in her handbag for painkillers and is troubled to find an envelope with the return address for a DNA testing company.

Ruby finds Caleb holding the letter, but what will it say?

Will the couple's marriage implode, and will Chas realise that Anthony Fox (Nicholas Day) abused his own daughter and could have fathered his own granddaughter?

Has the penny dropped for Chas? ITV

All the while, Anthony is tutoring Angelica King (Rebecca Bakes), with mum Nicola (Nicola Wheeler) clueless as to Anthony's predatory actions.

As Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) arranges for Anthony to offer her son Arthur (Alfie Clarke) more tutoring too, will Ruby be brave and speak out?

Anyone affected by Ruby's story can find support via the NSPCC website. You can also call the helpline on 0808 800 5000. You can also visit the website for Rape Crisis and contact Rape Crisis's 23/7 support line on 0808 500 2222.

2. Joe Tate plots to reconnect with Noah Dingle

Joe Tate with Noah Dingle. ITV

Joe tries to build bridges with Noah by offering him VIP tickets to a Leeds match, and Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) is frustrated to see Joe worming his way back into her son's life.

She gets Ross to warn Joe off, causing Joe to back out of taking Noah to the football.

Ross warns off Joe. ITV

Noah can't hide his hurt, but although Charity is delighted, Joe is soon orchestrating another way to get close to Noah.

What will his plan involve?

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

3. Marlon Dingle loses hope over missing April Windsor

The family are in pieces. ITV

Marlon has a horrific dream that April is dead, and is left shaken – but he covers his upset in front of wife Rhona Goskirk (Zoë Henry).

Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick) shows Marlon the latest news on the Hotten Courier website - Rhona's past is being dredged up and used to cast aspersions over her being involved in April's disappearance.

Marlon is broken as he admits the prospect that April might be dead after all, and he and Rhona weep together.

The locals gather for a fresh search, while Rhona gets a message from their police liaison officer. Marlon searches the city of Leeds, as Rhona remains paranoid over who could have betrayed her to the press.

Ross supports Marlon. ITV

It looks like that person was Wendy Posner (Susan Cookson), who finds herself blackmailed by the journalist when the reaction to the article on Rhona blows up.

Trading gossip on Ella Forster's (Paula Lane) past to cover her own mistakes, Wendy's life is set to implode.

On the streets, Marlon sees a young girl and rushes to speak to her, only to be faced with Ross.

After an altercation, Ross tries to buoy Marlon and keep his hopes alive. But they are surrounded by reminders that April is just one of hundreds of thousands of missing people.

Will April be found alive?

4. Cain Dingle buries his guilt over fling amid Moira Dingle's treatment

Cain supports Moira. ITV

Moira prepares for her first radiotherapy session, and Cain is keen to support her. But he continues to keep a guilty secret - his fling with sister-in-law Ruby.

Moira is touched by the support from her family, but how long until Cain cracks and confesses - or will evil Anthony be the one to reveal his cheating?

Emmerdale is working closely with Brains Trust and The Brain Tumour Charity on Moira's storyline, and anyone affected can call Brains Trust's 24/7 Helpline on 01983 292 405.

Read more:

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.