Emmerdale producer Laura Shaw commented: "The flashforwards will tease several storylines that will reveal a sneak peak of what's to come across 2025.

"As our villagers toast the New Year, a glimpse into each of their futures will be revealed. As the fate of those depicted hangs in the balance, the only thing for certain is it's going to be an explosive year in Emmerdale."

In case that wasn't enough some of the central stories for the New Year have also been teased...

Ruby Fox Miligan's darkest secret

Ruby Fox-Miligan (Beth Cordingly) with daughter Steph Miligan (Georgia Jay) in Emmerdale. ITV

Fans have been aware for a few weeks now that Ruby Fox-Milligan (Beth Cordingly) suffered sexual abuse as a teenager at the hands of her father Anthony Fox (Nicholas Day) and is now struggling with his presence in the village.

To make matters worse, Anthony now feels like he has power over her as he is aware of her adulterous encounter with brother-in-law Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley).

As Ruby continues to feel distressed, she confides in her sister-in-law Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) that her husband Caleb Miligan (Will Ash) may not be the father of her daughter Steph Miligan (Georgia Jay), prompting Ruby to take control of the situation.

However, will Ruby like the truth when she uncovers it and will it destroy everything she holds dear?

Marlon Dingle struggles as April Windsor remains missing

Will Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry) and Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) pull together? ITV

Following the heartache of April Windsor's (Amelia Flanagan) disappearance on Christmas Day, her father Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) and stepmother Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry) find a well of support among the villagers.

Yet, when a secret comes out, it threatens to tear Marlon and Rhona apart just when they need each other.

Can their marriage survive and will they get any closer to finding April?

Dawn Fletcher's vendetta against Kim Tate

Kim Tate (Claire King) watched her husband having a heart attack - again! ITV

Following the Christmas Day death of her father Will Taylor (Dean Andrews), Dawn Fletcher (Olivia Bromley) has been struggling with grief.

Now her suspicions are raised about the return of Joe Tate (Ned Porteous) on the day of Will's death, Dawn soon begins to grow paranoid about her stepmother Kim Tate (Claire King) hiding something.

As Dawn begins to act out against Kim, she soon finds her vendetta could do her life more harm than good...

A disastrous night out

Finally, a winter night out should spell some fun for a group of villagers but instead, it soon turns into a disaster that will change lives forever.

Will every villager survive?

Fans will be aware that there are a few cast departures due to take place in early 2025, so could we be saying goodbye to them here?

Emmerdale airs on weekdays at 7.30pm on ITV1 and with episodes released on ITVX from 7am.

