Emmerdale teases five flashforwards as Ruby's world implodes and night out turns into disaster
Dark dramas are on the way for multiple villagers in 2025.
Five dramatic flashforwards are coming for Emmerdale on New Year's Eve.
The ITV soap will air the intriguing scenes on Tuesday 31st December 2024 to see out the year but leave fans wondering what will come in 2025.
Emmerdale producer Laura Shaw commented: "The flashforwards will tease several storylines that will reveal a sneak peak of what's to come across 2025.
"As our villagers toast the New Year, a glimpse into each of their futures will be revealed. As the fate of those depicted hangs in the balance, the only thing for certain is it's going to be an explosive year in Emmerdale."
We also have a video teasing the scenes available to watch below.
In case that wasn't enough some of the central stories for the New Year have also been teased...
Ruby Fox Miligan's darkest secret
Fans have been aware for a few weeks now that Ruby Fox-Milligan (Beth Cordingly) suffered sexual abuse as a teenager at the hands of her father Anthony Fox (Nicholas Day) and is now struggling with his presence in the village.
To make matters worse, Anthony now feels like he has power over her as he is aware of her adulterous encounter with brother-in-law Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley).
As Ruby continues to feel distressed, she confides in her sister-in-law Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) that her husband Caleb Miligan (Will Ash) may not be the father of her daughter Steph Miligan (Georgia Jay), prompting Ruby to take control of the situation.
However, will Ruby like the truth when she uncovers it and will it destroy everything she holds dear?
Marlon Dingle struggles as April Windsor remains missing
Following the heartache of April Windsor's (Amelia Flanagan) disappearance on Christmas Day, her father Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) and stepmother Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry) find a well of support among the villagers.
Yet, when a secret comes out, it threatens to tear Marlon and Rhona apart just when they need each other.
Can their marriage survive and will they get any closer to finding April?
Dawn Fletcher's vendetta against Kim Tate
Following the Christmas Day death of her father Will Taylor (Dean Andrews), Dawn Fletcher (Olivia Bromley) has been struggling with grief.
Now her suspicions are raised about the return of Joe Tate (Ned Porteous) on the day of Will's death, Dawn soon begins to grow paranoid about her stepmother Kim Tate (Claire King) hiding something.
As Dawn begins to act out against Kim, she soon finds her vendetta could do her life more harm than good...
A disastrous night out
Finally, a winter night out should spell some fun for a group of villagers but instead, it soon turns into a disaster that will change lives forever.
Will every villager survive?
Fans will be aware that there are a few cast departures due to take place in early 2025, so could we be saying goodbye to them here?
Read more:
- 5 Emmerdale spoilers: Marlon Dingle takes action and Dawn clashes with Kim
- What's wrong with Joe Tate on Emmerdale? Returnee reveals heath issue
- Emmerdale's Eden Taylor-Draper shares hopes for Belle in 2025
- Emmerdale star warns 'there won't be an end point to Belle's journey'
- Emmerdale announces special episode in hospital as Jacob faces "professional and personal limits"
Emmerdale airs on weekdays at 7.30pm on ITV1 and with episodes released on ITVX from 7am.
Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Lewis Knight is the Trends Editor for Radio Times, covering trending titles from TV, Film and more. He previously worked at The Mirror in TV, Film, and Showbiz coverage alongside work on SEO. Alongside his past work in advertising, he possesses a BSc in Psychology and an MA in Film Studies.