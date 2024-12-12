For weeks, it has been clear that troubled Ruby is harbouring a dark truth about her past, as she struggled with the reappearance of estranged daughter Steph (Georgia Jay) and father Anthony (Nicholas Day).

In tonight's (Thursday 12th December) episode, the audience will get a glimpse at Ruby's 16th birthday in a flashback.

It has been confirmed that the scenes are not graphic in nature, although there will be a warning for content some viewers may find distressing.

Nicholas Day as Anthony Fox, Georgia Jay as Steph Miligan in Emmerdale. ITV

Ruby's husband, Caleb Miligan (William Ash), is unaware of what she has been through, as Ruby has buried the trauma as a coping mechanism.

However, she recently began to spiral, unable to lay the ghosts of her past to rest at her family's request.

Steph's reappearance in her life has forced Ruby to acknowledge why she pushed her daughter away as a child, and she has suffered a panic attack and began drinking excessively to cope.

Speaking about the storyline, Emmerdale producer Laura Shaw explained: "Ruby has always been troubled and volatile in nature, and finally our audience will be able to learn more about the past that has haunted her and made Ruby the woman she is today."

Viewers will learn more about Ruby's tragic experience in an hour-long instalment on Thursday, airing from 7:30pm on ITV and streaming from 7am on ITVX.

Anyone affected by Ruby's story can find support via the NSPCC website. You can also call the helpline on 0808 800 5000.

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

