Meanwhile, Dawn (Olivia Bromley) has to come to terms with the loss of her dad, Will (Dean Andrews), and she has one person in her sights to accuse: Kim (Claire King).

There's also a mysterious rift between his family and his ex-wife, Laurel (Charlotte Bellamy). But what has happened between them all?

Elsewhere, Jacob (Joe-Warren Plant) and new love interest Sarah (Katie Hill) get back on track.

Finally, child abuser Anthony (Nicholas Day) continues to play up to his fake persona as a decent man, this time with teen Arthur (Alfie Clarke).

Emmerdale spoilers for 6th - 10th January 2025.

1. Mary Goskirk confronts Laurel Thomas

Mary and Laurel in Emmerdale.

Rhona Goskirk (Zoë Henry) is still upset with Marlon, and Mary Goskirk (Louise Jameson) encourages her to make things right.

Mary is left to ponder whether Laurel might be to blame, but when she takes it upon herself to have a word with Laurel in the Woolpack, Marlon is furious!

Marlon makes his anger clear over Mary confronting Laurel, but what exactly has Laurel done?

2. Marlon Dingle faces vile hatred in campaign to find missing April Windsor

Marlon and Gabby.

Marlon is determined to find April after discovering her missing on Christmas Day.

April started drinking and acting out soon after a kidnap ordeal, after which she learned that her late mum Donna (Verity Rushworth) took her own life.

Soon, Marlon is convinced by those closest to him to film an appeal video. The next day, the video goes viral, but Mary tries to shield Marlon from the vile hate messages that are flooding in.

When Marlon eventually learns of the nasty messages, he considers deleting the appeal video, and wishes he had sought proper advice first.

But later, Marlon puts his foot down and decides not to delete the video after all. He and Rhona are soon back on an even keel, standing united despite the online aggression.

Will they track down vulnerable April?

3. Dawn tries to get to the bottom of her dad's death

Dawn is still coming to terms with the shock death of her dad, and following the arrival of Joe Tate, it's safe to say she's suspicious of how it all happened, too. She's further disturbed to discover Will died of natural causes, according to the coroner. But when she discovers a USB in Will's belongings, her late dad appears on screen saying Kim has killed him! Dawn shows Billy, who doesn't really make much of it, but as Will's funeral takes place, she's raging.

At the funeral, Kim delivers her eulogy, and Dawn can't help herself and accuses her step-mum of murder. The congregation is in shock, but things get worse as an argument ensues between Kim and Dawn and it ends with the former falling in Will's coffin! While the pair seem to come to a state of calm, as Will's coffin is lowered into the ground, Dawn has called the police and they arrive at the graveside.

4. Jacob Gallagher and Sarah Sugden spend the night together

Jacob Gallagher and Sarah Sugden.

Jacob is overwhelmed and stressed, but Sarah feels ostracised to see him socialising with his new medical student friends.

She's embarrassed when his pals realise that Sarah was the drunk person admitted to A&E last week.

Jacob feels guilty when they berate her, but when he apologises, Jacob and Sarah spend the night together.

But is this just a one-off, or could their relationship have a future?

5. Evil Anthony Fox befriends Arthur Thomas

As he struggles with his maths homework in the café, Arthur gets some unexpected help from Anthony.

What the villagers are still unaware of is that Anthony has been exposed to viewers as a child sex abuser, with his disturbing actions towards daughter Ruby Fox-Miligan (Beth Cordingly) revealed before Christmas.

Will Ruby find the strength to speak out?

Anyone affected by Ruby's story can find support via the NSPCC website. You can also call the helpline on 0808 800 5000.

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

