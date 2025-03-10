After he and Rhona Goskirk (Zoë Henry) allowed homeless Dylan (Fred Kettle) to stay at their home at the request of their daughter April Windsor (Amelia Flanagan), April tried to help the boy in his withdrawal from spice.

But with April's efforts unappreciated, Marlon was worried that she was taking on too much.

Ross Barton (Michael Parr) confided his past painkiller addiction to April, trying to persuade her that Dylan needed far more help than she could give.

But when Ross said the wrong thing, April concluded that he couldn't care less about Dylan, and stormed off.

Later, Rhona discovered that some ketamine had gone missing at the vets, and after some thought, she suspected drug addict Dylan was the culprit.

April was furious at the accusation, but eventually urged her friend to turn out his pockets and prove her parents wrong.

When the drug was found on Dylan, April was devastated at the betrayal, while Dylan protested his innocence.

Marlon sent Dylan away, but it wasn't long before he was confessing the truth to Rhona - he had framed Dylan in order to get him out of April's life.

Rhona was horrified, but she could understand why Marlon took such desperate measures.

The day took a distressing turn, though, when the pair learned that Dylan had taken an overdose and had been rushed to hospital.

Marlon felt awful that his scheme had led to Dylan's life being at serious risk, but will the teen survive - and will Marlon own up to his mistake?

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

