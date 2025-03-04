Meanwhile, Steph (Georgia Jay) tries to find out what Ruby (Beth Cordingly) and Caleb (William Ash) are hiding from her.

Will she get close to the truth? And would she want to hear it anyway?

Read on for your essential Emmerdale spoilers from Monday 10th - Friday 14th March 2025.

4 Emmerdale spoilers for next week

1. Marlon tries to get close to April

Marlon, Rhona, April, Ross and Dylan in Emmerdale.

Ross tries to help April by saying Dylan will need some professional help to get Dylan off the spice, but she suffers a setback when Rhona finds some ketamine missing from the drugs cabinet.

Though Dylan denies he's taken it, April is crushed by his betrayal once it's found in his coat pocket.

Later on, Rhona is horrified to discover it was actually Marlon who took the drugs in order to help Dylan and get closer to his daughter.

When Dylan ends up in hospital in a critical condition, he is torn up with guilt. Marlon wants to confess to April but that would only surely push her away.

Marlon offers to pay for Dylan to go to rehab and get the help he needs. When Dylan has something to tell April, will he tell her how he got the drugs?

2. Steph seeks the truth

Steph is concerned.

Steph is still suspicious about her grandad's mysterious disappearance, and it isn't helped when she gets a phone call from a friend who was hoping he'd visit.

And when Ruby starts acting strange, Steph starts looking for hard evidence. Steph finds the revolver, certain it was involved, but Caleb sells a lie saying it was intended to kill Cain, but when Steph asks Cain, will he back her up?

Steph thinks she's on to something and plans to report Caleb to the police. Will Ruby and Caleb be forced to tell her the horrific truth?

3. April grieves her baby

Marlon and Rhona hold a funeral for Rebecca without April, but decide to give her the ashes when it's time to scatter them.

When they broach the subject with her, April is insistent she wants nothing to do with the funeral or ashes. Will she change her mind?

4. Sarah is left devastated

Charity and Sarah in Emmerdale.

Charity and Sarah arrive at the surgery to see Manpreet, who thinks it would be good to check the pregnancy.

Manpreet has the difficult task of telling Sarah it was a false alarm. Sarah's devastated as she considers whether she's missed out on her time for a family given her shortened life expectancy.



Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

