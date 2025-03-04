4 Emmerdale spoilers for next week: Marlon risks a life and Steph digs for the truth
Plus, April has a difficult decision.
Marlon (played by Mark Charnock) has been desperately trying to get close to his daughter April (Amelia Flanagan) since she disappeared earlier on Emmerdale.
The worried father will go to desperate lengths to try and get back in her good books - even putting someone in danger.
Meanwhile, Steph (Georgia Jay) tries to find out what Ruby (Beth Cordingly) and Caleb (William Ash) are hiding from her.
Will she get close to the truth? And would she want to hear it anyway?
Read on for your essential Emmerdale spoilers from Monday 10th - Friday 14th March 2025.
4 Emmerdale spoilers for next week
1. Marlon tries to get close to April
Ross tries to help April by saying Dylan will need some professional help to get Dylan off the spice, but she suffers a setback when Rhona finds some ketamine missing from the drugs cabinet.
Though Dylan denies he's taken it, April is crushed by his betrayal once it's found in his coat pocket.
Later on, Rhona is horrified to discover it was actually Marlon who took the drugs in order to help Dylan and get closer to his daughter.
When Dylan ends up in hospital in a critical condition, he is torn up with guilt. Marlon wants to confess to April but that would only surely push her away.
Marlon offers to pay for Dylan to go to rehab and get the help he needs. When Dylan has something to tell April, will he tell her how he got the drugs?
2. Steph seeks the truth
Steph is still suspicious about her grandad's mysterious disappearance, and it isn't helped when she gets a phone call from a friend who was hoping he'd visit.
And when Ruby starts acting strange, Steph starts looking for hard evidence. Steph finds the revolver, certain it was involved, but Caleb sells a lie saying it was intended to kill Cain, but when Steph asks Cain, will he back her up?
Steph thinks she's on to something and plans to report Caleb to the police. Will Ruby and Caleb be forced to tell her the horrific truth?
3. April grieves her baby
Marlon and Rhona hold a funeral for Rebecca without April, but decide to give her the ashes when it's time to scatter them.
When they broach the subject with her, April is insistent she wants nothing to do with the funeral or ashes. Will she change her mind?
4. Sarah is left devastated
Charity and Sarah arrive at the surgery to see Manpreet, who thinks it would be good to check the pregnancy.
Manpreet has the difficult task of telling Sarah it was a false alarm. Sarah's devastated as she considers whether she's missed out on her time for a family given her shortened life expectancy.
Read more:
- Emmerdale's Joe Tate rouses Charity Dingle's suspicions over spiking horror
- 6 Emmerdale spoilers next week: Sarah Sugden is pregnant and Mary Goskirk keeps secret amid funerals
- Emmerdale star Natalie Ann Jamieson on Amy's tragic death: 'As a soap exit, it's iconic!'
- Emmerdale's Natalie Ann Jamieson on Nate body twist: "She's taken it to the grave!"
- Emmerdale confirms Leyla Harding as second lake crash death – but will Amy Barton survive?
- Emmerdale 2025 preview: 12 spoilers for the year ahead
- Emmerdale teases five flashforwards as Ruby's world implodes and night out turns into disaster
- 7 Emmerdale characters who should have a big 2025 – from Kim Tate to Aaron Dingle
Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.
Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Helen Daly is the Associate Editor for Radio Times, overseeing new initiatives and commercial projects for the brand. She was previously Deputy TV Editor at a national publication. She has a BA in English Literature and an MA in Media & Journalism from Newcastle University.