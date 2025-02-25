Then there's Mary Goskirk's (Louise Jameson) guilt over the day of the crash - what is revealed about her?

Elsewhere, Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) has some much-needed joy amid her upsetting split from cheating Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley).

April Windsor (Amelia Flanagan) gets a boost, while Joe Tate (Ned Porteous) is set to flee the Dales.

Finally, what is Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker) up to, causing her to be jumpy and secretive?

Read on for all your Emmerdale spoilers for 3rd - 7th March 2025.

6 Emmerdale spoilers next week

1. Sarah Sugden conceals pregnancy as she's rejected by grieving Jacob Gallagher

Sarah tries to speak to Jacob. ITV

Jacob suffers a panic attack at work, before having drinks with pal Rich at the Hide.

Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper) and Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) are left concerned to see this, and even laid-back Rich grows worried for Jacob as he buries his pain over losing his mum.

Sarah confides in Charity. ITV

Later, Sarah tries to talk Jacob down, but he dismisses her and orders her to stay away.

An upset Sarah nervously looks at an unopened pregnancy test, while the villagers prepare for the funerals of Leyla and Amy.

Jacob and Sarah in Emmerdale. ITV

Sarah struggles with the positive pregnancy test and makes another attempt to speak to Jacob after Leyla's burial, but Jacob cannot handle any more talking and Sarah is left to deal with her situation alone.

As Sarah is supported by gran Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins), will Jacob find out her big news?

2. A flashback reveals Mary Goskirk's guilty link to the day of the crash amid funerals

Matty giving a eulogy. ITV

Guests arrive for Amy's funeral in the woods, and widower Matty Barton (Ash Palmisciano) struggles to contain his anger at Cain until Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins) reminds Matty the day is about Amy and no one else.

An emotional eulogy is read out as Amy's life is honoured, while Mary learns that Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick) isn't planning to attend one of the funerals.

Mary with Vanessa in Emmerdale. ITV

A haunted Mary comforts a teary Vanessa over the loss of Suzy, but a flashback soon takes us back to the day of the crash with a glimpse of why Mary feels so guilty.

At the Woolpack, Tracy Robinson (Amy Walsh) also flashes back to the same night, but what is she reliving?

3. Moira Dingle receives good news amid Cain Dingle split

Moira and Cain in Emmerdale. ITV

Cain is distraught when heartbroken Moira asks him to move out, as she calls it quits on their marriage.

Cain and Moira are both quietly devastated as they face up to the breakdown of their marriage.

But Moira is later filled with relief to learn that she has got the all clear at the hospital.

Soon, Cain and Moira prepare to tell sons Kyle (Huey Quinn) and Isaac (Bobby Dunsmuir) that they are splitting up.

Is this really the end, for good this time?

4. April Windsor is reunited with homeless friend Dylan

Marlon is wary of Dylan. ITV

Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) is woken in the night, and when he sneaks down to the kitchen to find April, she's furious that her dad still doesn't trust her.

Marlon's attempts to explain himself only make April angrier, and later, the teen sneaks back into the derelict squat and shares an emotional reunion with Dylan (played by Fred Kettle), who looked after her when she lived on the streets.

April with Dylan. ITV

Marlon arrives and jumps to conclusions, threatening Dylan, and April insists that Marlon simply doesn't understand what she went through.

Dylan encourages April to return home with Marlon, leaving Marlon grateful, and the mood softens between father and daughter when he agrees to try and give her some space.

Marlon backs down. ITV

The next day, though, Marlon is shocked to learn that April has invited Dylan to the village, as April tries to convince Dylan that he belongs in Emmerdale.

Marlon and April bicker over Dylan, until Marlon caves and agrees to speak to wife Rhona Goskirk (Zoë Henry) about letting Dylan stay the night.

Is Dylan set to stick around?

5. Joe Tate reveals exit plans after Kim Tate plan

Joe telling Dawn he's leaving in Emmerdale. ITV

Joe reveals to lover Dawn Fletcher (Olivia Bromley) that he's going away because of Kim Tate (Claire King).

Dawn is horrified to realise that Kim knows about her affair with Joe, but has Kim's plot uncovered anything else about scheming Joe?

6. Manpreet Sharma left mortified as Chas Dingle is suspicious

Chas is suspicious. ITV

After concealing some secret texts in the wake of the crash, Manpreet is mortified next week, when Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) picks up her phone by accident.

As Manpreet jumps to grab her phone from Liam, his fiancée Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) clocks her unease and becomes suspicious.

But what is Manpreet hiding?

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

