Amy Barton (Natalie Ann Jamieson) was rescued from the water by Tracy Robinson (Amy Walsh) but fell unconscious soon after.

Meanwhile, Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) collapsed and Noah Dingle (Jack Downham) was also in a bad way.

Jacob was distraught over the loss of Leyla ITV

On top of this, Amy's mum Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton) realised that Leyla was bleeding out, but the pair managed to flee the limo before the vehicle fell further into the water.

Ambulances rushed Noah, Liam, Amy and Leyla to hospital, where Leyla's son Jacob Gallagher (Joe-Warren Plant) was working as a trainee doctor.

Seeing other villagers that had been with Leyla that night, Jacob panicked, beginning a frantic search for his mum.

But when he walked in to see a doctor with a lifeless Leyla, Jacob fell to pieces, unable to accept that Leyla had died in the ambulance.

In heartbreaking scenes, Jacob spoke loving words to his mother, while Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) wept over the fact that her swerving the limo to avoid Noah in the road had caused two deaths.

Liam was seriously ill, while Noah had drugs in his system and it was suspected he had been spiked!

Matty Barton (Ash Palmisciano) rushed to be with wife Amy, and he and Kerry begged her to recover.

But Amy then suffered a seizure, leaving her life hanging in the balance. Will Amy survive?

Emmerdale continues on Thursday 20th February 2025.

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

