Elsewhere, scheming Joe Tate (Ned Porteous) finds himself thwarted.

Also, Leyla Harding (Roxy Shahidi) leaves son Jacob Gallagher (Joe-Warren Plant) humiliated, while Amy (Natalie Ann Jamieson) and Matty Barton's (Ash Palmisciano) plans are at risk.

Read on for all your Emmerdale spoilers for 10th - 14th February 2025.

6 Emmerdale spoilers next week

1. Caleb Miligan plots revenge on Cain Dingle amid arrest drama

Caleb is raging to learn the truth. ITV

Caleb is confused to learn that Steph Miligan (Georgia Jay) has been on contraception for most of her adult life.

When Steph reveals an awkward interaction between Cain and Ruby (Beth Cordingly), a blindsided Caleb realises evil Anthony Fox (Nicholas Day) may have been right about the pair sleeping together, despite Cain's denials.

An emotional Caleb tries to hold it together, but ends up breaking down in a toilet cubicle.

When Cain lies about his conversation with Ruby, Caleb feels his theory is confirmed.

Caleb and Cain. ITV

A seething Caleb's face darkens as he tries to control himself from attacking Cain.

As limos arrive on Main Street the next day, Caleb is forced to assume the role of chauffeur for the boys, while Cain has no idea that Caleb is livid and determined to avoid being near him.

Also next week, Cain is arrested over Anthony's disappearance, leaving Steph enraged while Caleb and Ruby defend Cain.

Caleb struggles to avoid his brother. ITV

But has Caleb got anything to do with it, knowing all too well what really happened to Anthony?

Meanwhile, Cain worries for wife Moira (Natalie J Robb) when she pushes him away after her hair begins to fall out due to her treatment.

He soon hits upon some inspiration to cheer her up.

But will Cain get the chance to do so?

2. Liam Cavanagh plans romantic proposal for Chas Dingle

Liam's plan goes awry. ITV

Liam buys as many tickets for the raffle as possible, keen to win the night out in the limo for himself and Chas.

Liam asks Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) for his blessing over Chas's hand in marriage, and ultimately receives it in spite of Aaron's crabby response.

Chas is oblivious! ITV

But when the raffle is held, Liam's face falls when Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton) wins the limo and uses it for a girls' night out.

Liam begs Suzy Merton (Martelle Edinborough) for another limo, but when Chas opts to join Kerry and the others, Liam is deflated.

Liam goes to Plan B. ITV

He decides to cover his engagement plans by saying he's planned a boys' night.

But later, Liam enlists Mandy Dingle's (Lisa Riley) help with a favour and is once again optimistic for the evening ahead...

3. Horror crash leaves a villager trapped under an icy lake

Caleb ends up in a crash. ITV

With no drivers assigned, Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) becomes the chauffeur for the ladies' limo.

There's a chaotic atmosphere in their car, while a row breaks out in the boys' limo.

The night soon takes a dark turn as both drivers become distracted, and the cars swerve off the road in two unrelated accidents.

Charity is the Ladies' driver! ITV

One of the limos crashes onto a frozen lake, and as the ice cracks, one of the groups is left in the most perilous position.

A flash-forward to later that night shows all is quiet at the icy lake, until an unknown character's hand desperately pounds on the ice from the depths of the water!

Who is it, and will they survive?

4. Joe Tate's scheme exposed

Joe and Noah in Emmerdale. ITV

When Charity reveals she knows all about his affair with Dawn Fletcher (Olivia Bromley), Joe is more rattled to learn of Kim Tate's (Claire King) distrust in him.

Joe finds Kim's audio bug in his room, and soon fakes a positive family phone call.

As for Charity, she and Sarah Sugden (Katie Hill) remind Noah Dingle (Jack Downham) of all he would miss out on if he moves to Dubai, and Noah eventually tells Joe he won't be taking the job.

Charity confronts Joe. ITV

Noah is spooked by Joe's overreaction, and the next day, Noah is gutted to find his tools have been stolen from his van.

Dawn is awkward but surprised when Charity says she has no intention of exposing her affair, but she's troubled by Charity's warning about Joe.

Dawn clocks Joe's blasé attitude about Charity's threats and realises he doesn't care for her or her family's welfare at all.

Who is Joe on the phone to? ITV

Soon, Joe can barely disguise his delight when Noah takes up his offer after all, after being forced into a corner.

But just as Joe begins to celebrate Noah's move to Dubai, Charity and Noah reveal they knew Joe had stolen his tools all along, and Joe is furious to realise he's been conned.

Cain threatens Joe against speaking to Noah, but as Joe leaves, he takes a mysterious phone call about his brother.

What's his next move?

5. Leyla Harding embarrasses Jacob Gallagher

Leyla upsets Jacob. ITV

After Jacob and his mates leave for a big night out, Leyla is disappointed to discover a small bag of white powder in his bag.

The next day, Jacob is embarrassed to be lectured by his mum in front of his friends.

Will this lead to another big falling out between mother and son?

6. Amy and Matty Barton face a setback

Amy and Matty's meeting goes wrong. ITV

With the couple having happily agreed to pursue adoption together, Amy and Matty's meeting with a social worker doesn't go to plan next week.

Can they salvage the situation and start a family together?

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

