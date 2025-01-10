Emmerdale unveils February teaser as lives hang in the balance in icy crash
Who's trapped under the ice?
It's cold outside and it's certainly cold on Emmerdale, as the ITV soap has launched a snowy teaser of the drama to come in February.
Leaning into the flash-forward we've already seen with a hand trapped under ice, it seems like multiple lives will be in the balance in just a month's time.
Two new pictures have been released showing a terrifying car crash into a frozen lake, as we get closer to finding out who has plunged into the icy water.
Will they escape?
Emmerdale, who have a strong reputation for show-stopping soap stunts, filmed these dramatic scenes in a series of night shoots just before Christmas and required the support from a special effects company to make the action as horrifying as possible in a specially-created frozen lake.
Though the details of who's involved in the scenes are kept under tight wraps, Emmerdale's Laura Shaw has teed up the action.
She said: "With winter nights having drawn in, our audience are enjoying cosy nights indoors whilst our fantastic team at Emmerdale have been recording gripping drama to bring to their screens.
"The stunning backdrop of the village, from its rugged woodland to its wilder landscapes, set the perfect stage for what's to come. I'm thrilled for our audience to experience these episodes as they unfold, taking them on a chilling – quite literally – and perilous journey across the frozen ice."
Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.
