Emmerdale reveals shocking Russian Roulette twist – will Caleb kill Anthony?
The plot thickens!
This article discusses themes of child sexual abuse that some readers may find upsetting.
Emmerdale has revealed a first look at the next big twist in its new murder storyline, as evil Anthony Fox (Nicholas Day) is held at gunpoint by vengeful son-in-law Caleb Miligan (William Ash).
Knowing that Anthony abused his own daughter, Caleb's wife Ruby (Beth Cordingly), when she was a child, Caleb acquired a gun and waited for Anthony to return to Mill Cottage.
This was never to be, as at Nicola King's (Nicola Wheeler) house, with the allegations against him exposed, Anthony was hit with a candlestick by Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) when he attacked Nicola.
Anthony ordered the women to keep quiet and ventured into the village.
He later collapsed, but came to and was eventually found by Caleb, who kept his fury in check for the time being.
Caleb urged Anthony to accept a lift from him, while a gruesome flash-forward revealed a dead Anthony lying in a pool of his own blood.
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
In Tuesday's (21st January 2025) instalment of Emmerdale, Caleb's plan is revealed, as he pulls up at a secluded barn.
Uneasy Anthony realises all is not as it seems and doesn't want to get out of the car.
But Caleb points a gun at him until Anthony obliges, and the latter tries his usual manipulations to try and persuade Caleb that Ruby was lying about his abuse.
Caleb, however, tightens his grip on the weapon and demands he confess, leaving Anthony rattled that his lies are no longer working.
Then Caleb announces that they will be playing a game of Russian Roulette, with Anthony's life on the line unless he finally admits everything.
Will Caleb be responsible for Anthony's demise, or will his plot be thwarted?
One way or another, Anthony will be dead by the end of the week, and there are plenty of suspects who could end his sickening reign of terror.
Anyone affected by Ruby's story can find support via the NSPCC website. You can also call the helpline on 0808 800 5000. You can also visit the website for Rape Crisis and contact Rape Crisis's 23/7 support line on 0808 500 2222.
Read more:
- Emmerdale flash-forward teases Anthony's murder after shock attack in ITVX release
- Who killed evil abuser Anthony Fox in Emmerdale? All the suspects
- Emmerdale unveils February teaser as lives hang in the balance in icy crash
- Emmerdale 2025 preview: 12 spoilers for the year ahead
- Emmerdale teases five flashforwards as Ruby's world implodes and night out turns into disaster
- 7 Emmerdale characters who should have a big 2025 – from Kim Tate to Aaron Dingle
Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX from 7am.
Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Laura Denby is a Freelance Soaps writer covering all the latest news in the Dales, Cobbles and East End for Radio Times. She's a soaps nerd with a love for comedy drama, and has also written for Digital Spy, Metro UK and Yahoo UK.