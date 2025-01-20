Knowing that Anthony abused his own daughter, Caleb's wife Ruby (Beth Cordingly), when she was a child, Caleb acquired a gun and waited for Anthony to return to Mill Cottage.

This was never to be, as at Nicola King's (Nicola Wheeler) house, with the allegations against him exposed, Anthony was hit with a candlestick by Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) when he attacked Nicola.

Caleb ordered Anthony into his car. ITV

Anthony ordered the women to keep quiet and ventured into the village.

He later collapsed, but came to and was eventually found by Caleb, who kept his fury in check for the time being.

Caleb urged Anthony to accept a lift from him, while a gruesome flash-forward revealed a dead Anthony lying in a pool of his own blood.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

In Tuesday's (21st January 2025) instalment of Emmerdale, Caleb's plan is revealed, as he pulls up at a secluded barn.

Uneasy Anthony realises all is not as it seems and doesn't want to get out of the car.

But Caleb points a gun at him until Anthony obliges, and the latter tries his usual manipulations to try and persuade Caleb that Ruby was lying about his abuse.

Will Caleb gun down Anthony? ITV

Caleb, however, tightens his grip on the weapon and demands he confess, leaving Anthony rattled that his lies are no longer working.

Then Caleb announces that they will be playing a game of Russian Roulette, with Anthony's life on the line unless he finally admits everything.

Will Caleb be responsible for Anthony's demise, or will his plot be thwarted?

One way or another, Anthony will be dead by the end of the week, and there are plenty of suspects who could end his sickening reign of terror.

Anyone affected by Ruby's story can find support via the NSPCC website. You can also call the helpline on 0808 800 5000. You can also visit the website for Rape Crisis and contact Rape Crisis's 23/7 support line on 0808 500 2222.

Read more:

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX from 7am.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.