1. Anthony is killed

Laurel jumps in to save Nicola. ITV

Now we know how much of a terrible man Anthony is, it really was only a matter of time before justice was delivered to him. The week starts with Laurel nursing a hangover while Anthony sleeps on her sofa. Later on, he is left alone to tutor Angelica, since Nicola knows nothing about his past.

But when hearing Angelica is alone with him, Chas immediately tells Nicola to remove him, which she does, much to Anthony's anger. When things turn violent for Nicola, Laurel intervenes and leaves Anthony unconscious after hitting him with a candlestick.

Meanwhile, Cain panics as he discovers Chas very upset in the pub and wonders whether his tryst with Ruby may have been exposed. When she tells him the truth, he's horrified...

Elsewhere, Aaron is disturbed to see an interaction between Anthony and Ruby...

Caleb demands a chat with Anthony, but it's not a friendly encounter as he drives him away...

And Steph was planning to meet with her granddad, but he doesn't show up...

As a gunshot rings out, and Anthony is found dead, who has killed him?

2. Dawn and Joe have their secrets

Joe and Dawn kiss in Emmerdale.

Kim has an interesting proposal for Dawn and suggests she starts a job at Home Farm Estates, but following her kiss with Joe last week, Dawn is wondering if it was really Kim's idea or not. Confronting Joe for his suspected meddling only results in the pair kissing once more - and taking things a step further to the bedroom.

The next day, Dawn is feeling incredibly guilty after Billy returns home with Evan following his first outpatient chemo appointment. Will she confess?

Elsewhere, it's clear Joe's health problem is getting the better of him as Dawn finds him slumped over in his car surrounded by pills. What's wrong with him?

3. Kim is supported by Joe

Joe and Kim share a touching moment.

Joe and Kim head for a chat in the graveyard and it's clear she really misses Graham. And following Will's death, she's grieving him too. She's supported by Joe in a touching moment.

