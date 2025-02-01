But thankfully on Monday 4th February, they will be told April has been found.

Emmerdale will then air a flashback episode showing the audience what's gone on over the past couple of months, with her struggling to find somewhere to live forcing her on the streets where she went through all kinds of devastating experiences.

Emmerdale producer Laura Shaw said: “April's flashback episode is a heartbreaking depiction of life on the street as a teenage girl. Continuing to take guidance from the fabulous team at Missing People, it was incredibly important that we didn't shy away from the agonising journey that April would go through and their help was invaluable in making sure the episode has the authenticity required.

"Amelia Flanagan's outstanding performance makes this arguably, one of Emmerdale's stand out episodes of this year and promises to start a new journey for the character of April, forever changed by her time living on the city streets.”

As for what's happened to April, viewers will have to tune in next week to see how her life has been changed by her experiences.

For help and support with issues raised within this story and April's storyline, head to Missing People.

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

