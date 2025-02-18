Yesterday, Amy (Natalie Ann Jamieson) plunged into the freezing lake and was unable to find the hole in the ice again to get out, leaving her banging on the surface for help.

Today, she was hauled out and, though in a bad way, alive.

Liam (Jonny McPherson) was also deeply unwell, suffering from severe concussion after knocking his head.

He was all but passed out at the side of the lake, and there was nothing Chas (Lucy Pargeter) could do to keep her lover awake.

Back in the limo, Leyla (Roxy Shahidi) unveiled a nasty injury to Kerry (Laura Norton) in her leg, which was causing her to bleed out at an alarming rate.

The pair decided to try and get out of the limo before it was too late - a struggle considering they both had injuries affecting their mobility.

Thankfully, the women were able to help each other and everyone managed to get out of the limo, leaving only poor Suzy to sink.

While all that was going on, Charity (Emma Atkins) managed to get a signal on her phone to call for help, unaware of how bad the passengers were, and also worried for her son, Noah (Jack Downham), who was in a dreadful condition.

When help arrived, Liam, Noah, Leyla and Amy were taken away in their own ambulances.

As the vehicles rushed towards hospital, one patient had to receive CPR, which turned out to be unsuccessful as the paramedic revealed one would be "dead on arrival" at A&E.

With four lives in danger, who hasn't made it to hospital? And will the surviving three patients pull through?

Read more:

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.