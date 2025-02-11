Emmerdale airs shock return twist for villain in ITVX release
Warning: contains spoilers for Emmerdale's episode airing Tuesday 11th February 2025 on ITV1 and ITVX.
There was an unexpected return for an Emmerdale villain today, just when we thought one beloved character was finally free of him.
With Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper) intent on filing for divorce from abusive Tom King (James Chase) now that their marriage has hit the one-year mark, Tuesday's edition began with a surprising sighting of Tom in his prison cell.
Tom was last seen in December, when he was found guilty of assault and coercive controlling behaviour and sentenced to three years.
Visited by a chaplain, Tom claimed he was desperate to make amends with Belle.
He asked the chaplain to reach out through his legal representative and secure a visit from Belle, and the chaplain agreed to help.
Meanwhile, Belle's solicitor explained that she may face a six-month wait for her divorce to come through - but added that men like Tom would likely try to delay proceedings for as long as possible.
The solicitor explained that a visit to Tom might speed things along, but Belle was not happy about the prospect of this, knowing the controlling Tom would never make things easy for her.
Belle confided in sister-in-law Lydia Dingle (Karen Blick), who assured Belle that if she did decide to see Tom, she would now be perfectly safe as there would be prison guards there to make sure of it.
Later, Tom was thrilled when the chaplain revealed that Belle had agreed to the visit.
But as he made out he wanted a chance to atone, we weren't buying into his act.
What does evil Tom have planned for Belle?
You can access free and confidential support from Refuge’s 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247 and digital support via live chat Monday-Friday 3-10pm via nationaldahelpline.org.uk.
You can read more on Clare's Law, also known as the Domestic Violence Disclosure Scheme, via this Gov.UK factsheet.
